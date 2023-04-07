Mammi has a long history. It was originally part of the Good Friday meal of the Finnish and Swedish-speaking people.

Special a dish that cannot be found elsewhere.

This was stated by the multi-tasker of culture Daniel Juslenius in 1700, when he introduced the larch in his dissertation Aboa vetus et nova. In the book, Juslenius discusses the history of Turku and Finnishness.

Juslenius’ descriptions of mämmi are known to be the first written mentions of the food that has become a traditional Finnish delicacy.

“ In the past, it was customary to eat only cold food on Good Friday, because the day was considered too holy to prepare food.

Mothers was eaten in southwestern Finland as early as the 13th–14th centuries. The domestic specialty was Easter food suitable for the fast of the Catholic Middle Ages.

Mämmi was especially associated with Good Friday, because originally it was part of the Good Friday meal of the Finnish and Swedish-speaking people. In the past, it was customary to eat only cold food on Good Friday, because the day was considered too holy to prepare food.

According to Juslenius, mämmi was once boiled from rye malt, after which it was baked in the oven in tuohiropes, i.e. tuokkos. According to Juslenius’ descriptions, the mammi was dark in color, but unusually sweet.

Turku Academy professor of chemistry P. Gaddin in the instructions published in 1751, mammi was cooked at low heat in the oven for 6–7 hours.

Even today, mammi made from mammim malt and rye flour stays in the oven for a long time.

Shopping for moms in Helsinki in the 1930s.

Thence there is no exact information on how the Finnish mammi was born.

It is thought that the ovens of the olden days contributed to the invention of mämmi. They kept the temperature suitable for the mothers for a long time. Long cooking causes a chemical Maillard reaction, which gives mammi its taste and color.

In the 18th century, mammi was eaten spread on bread. Mämmi was also eaten with a chopstick.

Southwest Finn in addition to mämmi made from malt flour, other types of mämmi are also eaten in Finland, such as porridge-like blood mämmi fried on top of a tooh plate.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the Southwest Finnish mammi spread widely to other parts of Finland, but in South Karelia and Lapland, the Easter mammi became established only after the 1930s. Mämmi’s spread to the rest of Finland is thanks to counseling organizations, cookbooks and newspapers.

Made from malt, rye flour and water, mammi was made at home for a long time. As the 1980s approached, more and more people began to buy their mums from the store, and even the old tuokkos had already been replaced by similar cardboard ones.

Nowadays A good couple of million kilos of poplar trees are eaten in Finland per year.

The S group says that it has sold about two million boxes of honey in its stores during 2021. According to the S group, mammi is sold especially a lot during Easter in the regions of Etelä Savo, Central Finland and Kainuu. In K-group’s review of 2019, mämmi was particularly popular in Central Finland, Kainuu and South Karelia.

Although mämmi is strongly a seasonal food, many also eat it all year round.

Mämmi is often eaten with cream or milk and sugar. Nowadays, there are also numerous dessert recipes that use mammi.

It’s in the story as sources used Ruokatieto association, Ritva Kylli’s Finnish food history book and Marttaliitto.