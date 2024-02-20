Celebrated more than 1,000 years ago in different parts of the world and with special emphasis on the United States, the collecting eggs and chocolate rabbits in Easter this 2024 will take place on Sunday March 31, prior to Easter Monday, which is celebrated on April 1st. And there are various activities with which it is celebrated.

The Easter holiday has different meanings in the world, but the egg is present in most of them. This is because During the Middle Ages there was a ban on eating eggs during Lent.since it was considered a symbol of the resurrection of Christ, and then Easter represented the first day on which food could be consumed.

Since that time, although the prohibition no longer exists, the egg has remained a symbol of Easter, and little by little it was taking shape in the most important cities in the United States the custom of giving chocolate eggs, or collecting them in the best-known parks in each region.

Chocolate Easter eggs are a tradition for this time of year.

Egg collecting in the United States at Easter

In the United States, the tradition of collecting eggs on Easter Sunday has strong roots in citizens, and multiple outdoor activities are organized to celebrate the day.

During the same Easter Sunday the custom is carried out, that this year will fall on March 31, in which mothers will hide eggs with candy inside so that children can search for them while having fun playing. Besides, Every year the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is held on Fifth Avenuewhich includes a parade that begins at 10 AM and lasts until 4 PM.

The tradition of collecting eggs

With more than 1,000 years old, The origin of the custom of collecting eggs at Easter has different versions, but some are more supported by experts than others. The popular symbol of the northern hemisphere, which represents the visit of a rabbit carrying eggs, which symbolize “new life”, has a strong presence in countries such as England and the United States, and according to the most accepted theory, the beginning occurred in Germany.

According to a National Geographic report, the tradition of sumptuous clothing originated between the 1870s and 1880s, when the holiday began to be commercialized, and the Easter fashion that became popular in the United States gave rise to the famous parades.