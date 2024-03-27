Genoa – There will be around one million Italians who will choose to have lunch in a farmhouse for Easter. And Liguria and its approximately 600 farmhouses and fisheries are ready to welcome visitors to inaugurate a season of great offers in the midst of nature.

Coldiretti makes this known by arguing: “The hinterland comes to life thanks to the curious eyes of its visitors who combine the desire for escape with the search for a little-frequented destination,” explains Davide Busca president of Terranostra Liguria.

It's still. “Sustainable agri-food is based on a short supply chain: the catering of our farmhouses is practically sold out, overnight stays already cover more than half of the bookings and the credit goes to the renewed ability of the farms to offer a varied and attractive proposal, from all points of view.”

The agritourism formula has been enriched in addition to traditional menus: with guided visits to the cellars, oil mills, farms and agricultural breweries, comment Gianluca Boeri and Bruno Rivarossa, respectively president of Coldiretti Liguria and Confederal delegate. And they explain that they are in the process of activating “a dialogue between the bodies to give rules to the various types of accommodation facilities for overnight stays, respecting the territory, the prevalence and the agricultural vocation”. The legislation, therefore, appears urgent and necessary for the various world of out-of-town trattorias.

Eating in the greenery, outdoors if possible and in any case in the peace of the hinterland, is officially becoming the first choice of Italians. Not to mention the farmers' markets of Campagna Amica which periodically come to the cities to raise awareness of local products.

Furthermore, Liguria can boast of being the only one in Italy to have both the Alps and the sea; it is therefore the first region to have created a professional synergy between the fishing and agricultural sectors, thanks to the work of Terranostra. “Ichthyic tourism has an exceptional impact on the environment and tourism – add Boeri and Rivarossa – They represent a real beacon for the promotion of coastal destinations and allow you to discover the importance of local fish”.