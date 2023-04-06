Do you have any pending in the bank and the Easter holidays caught you? Don’t worry because there will be some branches that will open this Thursday and Good Friday.

The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) reported that this Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7, bank branches will remain closed for Easter, so if you have to make a branch at the teller window, you must wait until Monday.

However, there will be some banks that will open this Holy Thursday and Friday.

The ABM recalled that like every holiday, branches located inside shopping malls or supermarkets will open at their usual hours.

“ABM reminds banking customers that they have at their disposal more than 59,000 ATMs and 48,000 banking agents,” the association reported.

In addition to the fact that each bank client also has digital, electronic and telephone banking, which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Holiday calendar 2023 for banks in Mexico

So far in 2023, several holidays have already passed this year, but there are still several holiday bridges remaining in which the country’s bank branches will also close.

So here we leave you the remaining dates marked by the Association of Banks of Mexico so that you can organize and do your paperwork with time.

Monday May 1 for Labor Day

September 16 for Independence Day, although this 2023 falls on a Saturday so it is also a non-working day.

Thursday, November 2 for the Day of the Dead

The third Monday of November, which on this occasion falls on the 21st, in commemoration of November 20, Revolution Day.

Tuesday, December 12, for Bank Employee Day.

Monday December 25 for Christmas.

