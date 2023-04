Elderly quarrel about ‘taking’ parking space: man (81) beats woman (85) and throws her into the bushes

An 85-year-old woman was assaulted on Friday morning by an 81-year-old man in a parking lot on Wagnerplein in Tilburg. According to the police, the Waalwijker got angry with the woman because she wanted to take ‘his’ parking space. He punched the victim on the shoulders and chest and then threw her into the bushes.

Tilburg, Waalwijk