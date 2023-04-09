Easter 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy. Info and times, 9 April

Are shops and supermarkets open today, Easter 2023 (April 9) in Italy? A question that many are asking themselves, perhaps because you realized at the last minute that something is missing for the big Easter lunch. On the other hand, it is one of the most awaited and loved holidays of the year, as well as the most important for Christians, with the memory of the Resurrection of Jesus.

It must be said that many supermarkets and shops will remain open for half a day, only in the morning, to allow latecomers to make their last purchases. In general, the advice we give you in these cases is to check the situation directly on the sites, social pages or directly in the points of sale of your interest for the opening and closing times.

For example, Lidl shops and supermarkets will be closed today, April 9, for Easter 2023. On the other hand, it is also right that these chains give their employees a day off, especially on such important holidays. Different speech for shopping centers and outlets. In these cases it is very likely that they will remain open. For example Castel Romano Designer Outlet will be open from 10 to 20, same times for the Fidenza Village.

Among the supermarkets, the Esselungas will also remain closed. A different choice for Il Gigante, whose stores will be open at least in the morning to deliver the freshest possible over-the-counter products. As per tradition, however, Ikea keeps its centers throughout Italy closed today, April 9, for Easter, to allow the staff to experience the holiday without the thought of working.

As mentioned, however, the advice, especially in the case of small shops or supermarkets, is to inquire directly with the point of sale. In many cases you will find a sign with all the information at the entrance to the club or on the social pages. From what we can see, it won’t be easy to find something open for Easter 2023. In particular, there will be some more chances by going in the morning. Different speech, we anticipate it tomorrow, on the occasion of Easter Monday. Almost all supermarkets and shops will be open, but with special hours.