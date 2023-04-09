Between Easter lunch 2023 and Easter Monday, over 1.5 million people will be on agritourism who will pay an average of 40-50 euros, for an à la carte or fixed menu. It will mostly be families with children and groups, a good part of those 12 million Italians traveling for the next weekend. To say it is Cia, Italian farmers and Turismo Verde, its association for the promotion of agritourism, who estimate a large house for the holidays. A breath of fresh air compared to the soaring production costs and the effects of climate change on the fields.

Easter-agritourism is confirmed, at the table, the perfect combination. It goes without saying, the sold out in the 25,400 agritourism facilities spread throughout Italy who will benefit from the arrival of many compatriots, above all those who – underline CIA and Turismo Verde – have chosen to spend the Easter weekend in the mountains (17.6%), but also in the sign of relaxation (64.8% ) or trekking and outings (51.4%) and without renouncing gastronomic moments (10.6%).

Cia and its association for the promotion of agritourism register the sold out even in the structures with rooms, for stays of at least two days and above all for foreigners. With Easter and Easter Monday, in farms with kitchens and lodging facilities, tourism is ready to score a +20%.

And according to the analysis carried out by Coldiretti/Ixèono over half a million people who have chosen to stay in farmhouses on the Easter weekend. What pushes Italians to choose these structures is the desire to stay outdoors in search of good food, with the possibility of protection in case of bad weather.

Of the bookings in agritourisms, especially in northern Italy, at least 10% are made by foreigners, especially Americans, Germans and Swiss, but they also return from Belgium, Germany, Norway and Sweden. You can feel the rhythm of the pre-Covid holidays, but with less confusion and waste.

“A riot of Italian food and wine culture as only small communities, in the mountains and hills, where, among other things, 84% of Italian agritourisms are located, know how to tell and bring to the table, together with the authentic promotion of a slow and sustainable – comments the national president of Turismo Verde Cia, Mario Grillo – This is the value we must defend with determination, facing the economic crisis without affecting the identity of multifunctional farms. We have halved the place settings in order not to make our guests pay the weight of the expensive bills. We are optimistic, from north to south our structures are going almost sold out also for the 25th April – 1st May bridge”.