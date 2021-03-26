Holy Week is one of the most anticipated and most celebrated festivities in Spain historically. However, for the second year in a row the COVID-19 pandemic will cause it to be very different from what it has always been and the steps will not be able to go out into the street. You will not be able to see shocking images or crowds of people, something typical in such a special week.

What’s more, Existing restrictions, such as curfews or perimeter closures, will override celebrations and travel. In fact, the autonomous communities will remain perimeter confined during Holy Week, from this Friday, April 26 to April 9. However, we tell you what they are the main dates to take into account and holidays nationally and by communities.

When is Easter 2021?

Easter this year 2021 starts March 28, with Palm Sunday, and ends April 4, which is Easter Sunday.

Within this week, At the national level, the holidays on the calendar are Holy Thursday and Good Friday, that is, April 1 and 2. The rest of the holidays vary according to each community and what they consider working days or not.

What’s more, Holy Thursday is not a fixed holiday, and the communities have the right to substitute this national holiday for another that is his own. It is remunerated and non-recoverable.

Holidays by communities

Along with the days already mentioned as national holidays, we must also take into account those that are regional. For a start, 12 autonomous communities have a party only on Thursday and Friday: Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Aragón, Castilla y León, Community of Madrid, Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura, Andalusia, Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands.

The Basque Country, La Rioja, the Balearic Islands, Navarra, Catalonia and the Valencian Community add Monday April 5 as a holiday, which is Easter Monday. In the last two, Maundy Thursday is a normal working day.

In short, all the communities divide their holidays between Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Monday, that is, April 1, April 2 and April 5.

How to determine when is Easter

The dates on which Holy Week falls came determined by the lunar calendar, which is why each year is different and there is no fixed week. Easter Sunday coincides with the Sunday following the first full moon of spring. Thus, in 325, at the First Council of Nicaea, a conclave of Christian bishops during the Roman Empire was established.

Easter really comes after a 46-day Lenten period that begins with Ash Wednesday, in this case on February 17. And on this occasion, April 4 is when Easter 2021 ends, with Easter Sunday, as there is a full moon on March 28.