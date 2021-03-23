From the March 31 to April 4 will take place “Easter in the Forest” in Villa Gesell. It is a proposal to enjoy the outdoors, with games, gastronomy and cultural activities for the whole family.

The Pinar del Norte (Calle 303 y Alameda 202) will be decorated with Easter motifs throughout the Easter weekend and can be visited day and night.

In addition, there will be food trucks and the classic artisan stalls, with all health protocols to guarantee social distancing, taking advantage of the historic forest property that has more than 140 thousand square meters of green space.

Villa Gesell expects to receive more than 60,000 tourists at Easter. Photo: Villa Gesell Tourism

There will be artistic interventions Throughout the entire forest, with Easter eggs painted and decorated by boys from the Geese schools, since it is a celebration in which the entire community participates.

“We were able to cope well with the season and the number of people on the beaches, so we are optimistic about public and outdoor events,” said Emiliano Felice, Villa Gesell Secretary of Tourism, adding that the tourist destination “bets on the development of activities throughout the year, especially on long holidays and bridge holidays, to offer visitors the best setting with a family atmosphere, health security and popular prices. “

According to statistics from the Tourism Secretariat of the Municipality of Villa Gesell, during March they received more than 40 thousand people and at Easter they expect to exceed 60 thousand tourists.

considering the level of accommodation reservationsIt is estimated that in Villa Gesell they would reach 70% occupancy and in Mar de las Pampas, Mar Azul and Las Gaviotas they would reach 100% of occupied places.

For that long weekend in the city of the Atlantic Coast, many also decided to book the entire week.