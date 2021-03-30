With the non-working Holy Thursday and the holiday on Friday, April 2, the destinations of Argentina are preparing to receive visitors during the long weekend.

Expectations are high for this Easter holiday -which also adds this year the Day of the Veteran and of the Fallen in the Malvinas War, on April 2- which, in “normal” times, is usually the one with the highest number of people during year.

Here some liturgical, cultural and sports proposals to enjoy while doing sightseeing around the country.

Friday 2 at 20, Living Stations of the Cross The Passion Happens Today (representation of the Passion of the Lord, in street theater format), in the Parish of Our Lady of Luján de Batán, located on Route 88 Km. 12.5, on the collector between Calle 35 and 35 bis. More information: (0223) 464-2386.

Also on Friday at 20, the 6th Edition Music by Malvinas at the Colón Municipal Theater (Hipólito Yrigoyen 1665), a tribute by musicians from Mar del Plata to the Veterans of the War and Fallen in Malvinas. The entrance fee: school supplies that will be donated to Kindergartens sponsored by the Center for Former Soldiers. Limited capacity, on a first-come, first-served basis (more information at 0223 494-8571).

Mar del Plata organizes a free guided tour of emblematic places of the Astor Piazzolla visa. Photo: Mar del Plata Tourism.

On Saturday 3 at 10 in the morning, with prior registration, you can enjoy a free guided walk through the “Astor Piazzolla” Circuit. On the way you can see his birthplace, his school, Nonino’s bicycle shop and other places linked to the life of the great bandoneon player (WhatsApp 2235364207, tel. 495-1777).

From Thursday 1/04 to Sunday 4/04 at the Centro Hípico Gral. Pueyrredon (Beltrán Fray Luis 5400), the Summer Cup 2021 – Easter Edition, a new edition of the traditional horse riding competition (0223 469-0008; [email protected] or Facebook Centro Hípico General Pueyrredón).

Panoramic view of the beaches of Mar del Plata Photo Turismo Mar del Plata

To all this we must add the samples in the tribute to Ástor Piazzolla, which can be visited from Friday to Sunday from 3pm to 6pm at the Auditorium Theater (Bv. Marítimo Patricio Peralta Ramos 2280 with free admission); Tierra que Anda, a tribute to Atahualpa Yupanqui which can be visited Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the José Hernández Municipal Museum, in Laguna de los Padres and Three Glances Over Mar del Plata at the MAR – Museum of Contemporary Art (Av. Félix U. Camet y López de Gomara), with prior appointment at www.gba.gov.ar/museomar.

From March 31 to April 4, “Easter in the Forest” will take place, an open-air proposal, with games, gastronomy and cultural activities for the whole family.

Holy Week in Villa Gesell. Photo: Villa Gesell Tourism

The Pinar del Norte (Calle 303 y Alameda 202) will be dressed for Easter throughout the long weekend and can be visited day and night.

In addition, there will be food trucks and artisan stalls.

In order to maintain distance and care between people, the multitudinous events such as the Procession or the Via Crucis or the trade fair will not be held this time.

A view of Tandil from Parque Independencia.

There will be fairs in different parts of the city -to distribute to people and not to crowd in one place- and only with local artisan stalls.

According to reports from the local Tourism Secretariat, it has a high level of reservations for the long weekend.

Holy Week in Bariloche is synonymous with National Chocolate Festival.

From Thursday 1 to Saturday 3, at 2:00 p.m., it opens on Chocolate Walk. In the Civic Center there will be the Casa del Conejo on Miter Street, once again the giant Easter eggs will be seen, specially decorated, stations to take photos, in addition to being able to visit the city’s chocolate shops and they promise “a surprise on every corner.”

The Civic Center of Bariloche during the 2019 edition of Holy Week.

In boulevard Independencia, the Chocolate University so that the youngest can become “Chocolate Graduates” learning about chocolate with games: Blind Tasting, Chocolate Memotest and Chocolate Art.

In this case, there is a controlled capacity and a residence time of one hour per family. In order to enter the premises, it is necessary to obtain an online ticket at the page www.fiestadelchocolate.com.ar, selecting the date and time. Up to 4 entries can be generated per family.

There will also be free shows at the La Baita theater: Chocolate Bigolates for the youngest (3 performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 pm; also with limited capacity and by requesting tickets through the web).

Chocolate Walk in Bariloche (2019 edition).

In the Villegas y Moreno Amphitheater, in Plaza Nilpi and in Colonia Suiza in El Conventillo you can enjoy other circus shows, music and stories.

The artist Pablo Bernasconi will present Friday, Saturday and Sunday the exhibition “El infinito” in the Soria Moria space, in Circuito Chico.

The city of Corrientes invites you to visit the seven historic churches, with a starting point in the Cathedral Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, the old Main Church of the city that began to be built in 1854 and was consecrated in 1871.

Then you arrive at the ancient convent of San Francisco and its church, which are testimony to four centuries of Franciscan presence in Corrientes.

The beaches, the river and the interprovincial bridge, a classic postcard of Corrientes capital.

The third station is the Sanctuary of Our Lady of La Merced, an architectural jewel valued as a heritage of the city, while the fourth place is occupied by the Sanctuary of the Santísima Cruz de los Milagros, built from 1888 and consecrated in 1897.

Fifth, you have to stop at the Santa Rita de Casia Church, which is built in the Neo-Gothic style in 1886. And the sixth stop corresponds to the Church of Jesús Nazareno, which is currently the residence of the Jesuit Order.

The last stop is at the María Auxiliadora Church, built on a project by the engineer Pedro Azzano, and built by the Salesian Congregation in 1950.

On Friday, April 2, a new edition of the famous Submarine Via Crucis: part of the procession is made underwater with a cross adapted for immersion.

Via Crucis Submarino in Madryn in a 2017 edition. Photo: Daniel Feldman

Kayakers, professional and sport divers participate who accompany the priest or consecrated lay person who is recounting the way of the cross from under the water, through a hydrophone.

The underwater procession ends when the group of divers accompanying the cross goes to the beach, where the public awaits them with candles with tulips.

The 2020 edition was suspended due to the sanitary restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, and this 2021 will be carried out with the corresponding sanitary protocols.

But this is not the only traditional event in the city. The Artisan Fishermen Fair -a proposal that has been around for 18 years- where artisanal fishermen in the area offer their products in a tour of stands during the days of Easter.

The cross, illuminated from the pier, is lowered on a platform until it is lost in the waters of the New Gulf.

There are all the classics of local cuisine such as paellas, seafood pickles and seafood empanadas.

Producers of local craft beer, pastry and chocolate are added.

And for lovers of nautical activities, between April 1 and 4 the 14th edition of the Whale Cup, a regatta race in which around 60 boats and 120 competitors from all over the country will participate.

Gaucho Way of the Cross in Metan, Salta

Different localities offer activities during these days, from religious ceremonies and guided visits to the temples -such as the Historical and Religious Circuit in the capital of Salta that proposes to know the architectural and cultural heritage- to the gastronomic and cultural proposals. Many places host artisan and producer fairs. In Cachi, for example, there will be a Pascual Rosca Fair on April 3, San Carlos will have a Paschal Lamb Cooking Workshop and on April 4, Rosario de la Frontera will have a Pascual Gastronomic Fair, to name just a few events.

Particularly in Metán, on April 2 at 3 p.m. the traditional Gaucho Way of the Cross. During the journey the 14 stations of the Via Crucis are prayed. It ends with the representation of the last station with local artists. April 3 at 8, Walk to Balderrama.

And on days 3 and 4 at 14, Easter flavors, a fair for local artisans and entrepreneurs on the Paseo Ferrourbanístico.

The complete calendar can be seen at turismosalta.gov.ar

The agenda begins on Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m., at the Lourdes Grotto in San Pedro de Colalao, where the staging of the Living Way of the Cross will take place.

On Saturday 3, at 22, in the People’s Theater the Creole Mass will take place, by the Renaissance Duo.

Senda Tafí del Valle – Siambón, Tucumán.

The 3/4, The Cadillal It will be the scene of the presentation of Cristo Gaucho, a folkloric painting based on the music of the Creole Mass, recounting the Passion of Christ through dance and theater, and on Sunday the 4th, at the same time, the folk group Las Voces del Camino, will interpret the Creole Mass, followed by a new presentation of Cristo Gaucho.

In Amaicha del Valle Craftsman will be available for a day, an activity from which tourists can visit the workshops of the Artisan Route and participate learning the techniques of making a product, while sharing experiences, stories and customs of the place (1, 2, April 3 and 4, from 4 pm; registration at the commune’s tourist information office, from 9 am to 1 pm).

Tafí del Valle offers a similar proposal with the Art Tour, an activity that will allow tourists to visit artisan workshops to share the elaboration of the products in their workplace (April 1, 2, 3 and 4; it will leave at 4 p.m. Casa del Turista and will end at 18; those interested must register hours in advance at the same place of departure).

It is also proposed to travel the Route of Faith, with visits to temples, caves, hermitages, sanctuaries and museums of sacred art, in addition to the festivities that take place at different times of the calendar.

The tour begins in the downtown area with the four main temples: La Merced, Cathedral, San Francisco and Santo Domingo, and covers the entire provincial territory, with the outstanding sites in the south of the province and the Calchaquí valleys.