Pope Francis began the rites of Holy Week this Thursday with a morning mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, although he renounced the traditional Foot wash of Holy Thursday.

For the second consecutive year, all the events commemorating the death of Jesus on the cross will be celebrated within the walls of the Vatican due to the coronavirus pandemic and without the presence of crowds of faithful as in the past.

Francis also planned to attend the commemoration on the afternoon of Holy Thursday in the Roman Basilica of San Juan that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus with his apostles and the ceremony was in charge of the dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Pope Francis began the rites of Holy Week this Thursday with a morning mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Photo: AFP

Francisco, 84 years old and who frequently suffers from painful sciatica, which makes him walk with difficulty, opted forr not participate to that symbolic act.

In other years, the Argentine pontiff commemorated Holy Thursday in a prison and in a refugee center, and washed the feet of detainees and immigrants, even of the Muslim religion, as a message of humility and tolerance.

In a note, the Vatican recalls that the drama of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the celebrations all over the world and underlines that “like last year” this rite of foot washing will be “omitted” due to the restrictions imposed in many countries.

In other years, the Argentine pontiff commemorated Holy Thursday in a jail. Photo: AFP

During the so-called “chrism mass” on the morning of Holy Thursday, in which the oils to be used during the sacraments are blessed, the pope spoke of the “crosses” that weigh on humanity and recognized that “we live in a time scarred by scandals“and that they must be rejected as” poison. “

Due to the sanitary restrictions imposed by the pandemic in Italy, the liturgical ceremonies will take place “with a limited presence of the faithful” in respect of the sanitary measures provided, the Vatican said.

Via Crucis in Plaza San Pedro

The pontiff will preside on Good Friday as last year the Via Crucis from St. Peter’s Square and not around the Colosseum at night, as was tradition.

The picture extraordinary and lonely of Francisco in the middle of the empty St. Peter’s Square was the emblem last year of the global tragedy unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, in which the leader of the 1.3 billion Catholics spoke of “the darkest hour” before the drama of death due to covid-19 infections.

The extraordinary and lonely image of Francis in the middle of the empty St. Peter’s Square was the emblem last year. Photo: Reuters

This year, according to the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, the Good Friday meditations have been written by a group of scout children Umbria (central Italy) and the Roman Parish of the Holy Martyrs of Uganda.

The different stations will be illustrated by the drawings made by children who live in lodging houses in Rome and who have suffered discrimination and humiliation.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the pope will give the traditional blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) from St. Peter’s Basilica, during which he launches a message to Catholics and goes through the conflicts that plague the world.

AFP

ap