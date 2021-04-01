If you want to travel to Denmark over Easter, you have to reschedule. The travel restrictions in the neighboring country are very strict. Exceptions only apply to one federal state.

Hanover – If you want to go on holiday in Denmark over the Easter holidays, you have to reschedule this year and put your hopes on Pentecost. For entry into the neighboring country apply Very strict entry restrictions until at least April 20th*. This is reported by Kreiszeitung.de.

Foreigners who do not have a permanent place of residence in Denmark are only allowed to enter the country if they can show a valid reason for travel. This includes a job or close relatives in Denmark. Travelers are also subject to even tougher test obligations than in Germany, where travel restrictions have been tightened in the past few days and curfews have been imposed in some places, such as in Hamburg *, Lower Saxony * or Bremerhaven *.

However, if you visit Denmark, you have to be tested both before and immediately after entry and be quarantined for ten days. Exceptions only apply to the border regions, such as Schleswig-Holstein. * Kreiszeitung.de, nordbuzz.de and 24hamburg.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.