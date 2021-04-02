ofAlessandro Alviani shut down

Germany’s neighbor Denmark is planning to loosen the corona measures bit by bit by the end of May. Short break over Easter with the Danes? Patience is required.

Hanover – restaurants, museums, cinemas: After a very tough corona lockdown, Denmark is now planning a long-term return to normal. Given a current incidence value of around 50, the government in Copenhagen has presented a detailed plan * to reopen pubs and cultural establishments by the end of May. A scenario that currently seems unimaginable in Germany. In this country, curfews were recently decided in Hamburg *, Bremerhaven * and in several districts in Lower Saxony *.

In Denmark, however, the gradual easing does not begin until after Easter. How does it look until then? Is it allowed to get into the car or plane on the Easter weekend and spend a short vacation in the neighboring country?

country Denmark Residents 5.8 million Corona cases in total 229.902 Deaths 2,417

(As of March 31, 2021. Source: World Health Organization)

Day trip to Denmark: can I enter over Easter?

Spontaneous trips to Denmark are almost impossible this year. The strict travel restrictions of the social democratic government continue to apply until at least April 20.

Basically, foreigners who do not have a permanent place of residence in Denmark are only allowed to enter the country if they have a valid reason for travel and have a negative PCR test or antigen test. The corona test must not be older than 24 hours. The compulsory test does not apply to children up to 12 years of age.

Another corona test must be carried out no later than 24 hours after entry. In the case of entry by air, this test must be carried out before leaving the airport. This makes the regulations even stricter than those that have recently come into force at Bremen Airport.

The special exhibition “Tyskland” (Germany) in the Danish National Museum from 2019. © picture alliance / dpa / Steffen Trumpf

Entering Denmark: what is a “valid reason”?

All those entering the country must also be quarantined at home for ten days. This self-isolation can be shortened by another negative PCR test after four days at the earliest.

“Good reasons” apply to commuters or people who have relatives in Denmark, among others. As the Foreign Office explains, entry for tourist purposes is generally not permitted. This also applies to holiday home and boat owners.

Day trip to Denmark: which rules apply to Schleswig-Holstein?

Special regulations apply to Schleswig-Holstein. People from border regions are allowed to enter the country without a valid reason – provided they can show a negative test that is not older than 24 hours.

In the case of valid reasons for entering the country, however, this test may take place a maximum of 72 hours before the time of entry. *Kreiszeitung.de, nordbuzz.de and 24hamburg.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Anders Kongshaug