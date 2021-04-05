In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Acapulco, Mexico, the popular beach and nightlife destination on the Pacific coast, closed Easter full of visitors, at a critical time according to health authorities.

Spas and bars collapsed during holidays. Although it marked a great relief for workers in the sector, there is concern as the country adds 2.25 million infections and more of 204,000 dead by coronavirus.

After an aggressive January peak, the deadliest, with more than 30,000 deaths, specialists warned about the possibility of a third wave.

Despite these warnings, national travelers, mostly from central Mexico, crowded all the tourist spots as they assured that the best way to continue with the new normal is learn to live with the virus.

Acapulco closes its Holy Week with an avalanche of visitors who packed the beaches and bars. Photo El Universal via ZUMA Wire / dpa.

The figures of the movement

According to estimates by the Ministry of Tourism of Mexico this week, one of the most important vacation periods along with Christmas and the end of the year, the general hotel occupancy was forecast at a 58% with the arrival of 5 million tourists who left 590 million dollars.

In Acapulco, without last year’s reference, hotel occupancy this season was 30 points below 2019, with 45% and about 300,000 visitors, who invested $ 49.3 million.

For service providers, Easter marked a respite for their economies and he raised his income, which averaged about $ 15 on weekends only due to the limited number of tourists.

Tourism could favor a third wave of infections in Mexico. Photo EFE / David Guzmán

New measures

The presence of the virus brought new rules. The city is located in the yellow color of the epidemiological traffic light, a condition that only allows the beaches to be active between 7 and 18.

Under this framework, the clubs remained closed and the open-air bars that are in operation were not enough to supply all tourists since their allowed capacity is 50% and those who did not respect the measure they were closed.

For service providers, Easter marked a respite for their economies. Photo: El Universal via ZUMA Wire / dpa

Capacity in hotels is also restricted. Tourists chose to use the “Hotel Camarena”, that is, camping on the beach, but with a variant since entire families settled on the pavement and the authorities prohibited this activity.

Third wave

With this increase in mobility to tourist centers, the health authorities called on the population to continue with the prevention measures.

A week ago, the Undersecretary of Health of Mexico said that the government, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, decided postpone teacher vaccination and concentrate on immunizing the entities of the megalopolis.

“We are going to concentrate efforts to cover this region, which is the one with the highest population density and the highest risk that it could be the center of the emergence of a third wave“, explained the president. In Mexico there are available 14.67 million vaccines, of which were applied 8.89 million.

Salma Kaufman / EFE