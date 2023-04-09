Sunday, April 9, 2023
Easter | 15,000 people followed the comeback Via Crucis play in Helsinki

April 9, 2023
in World Europe
The Via Crucis event returned to the streets of Helsinki this Easter. The theatrical procession has been waiting three years to return.

Up to 15,000 people gathered in the center of Helsinki on Saturday to watch the long-awaited Via Crucis play, says the Helsinki cathedral congregation.

The event was organized for the 25th time, but it has not been seen for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event that started at the Senate Square and the play that went around the nearby streets ended at the steps of the Cathedral.

The play had been directed Markku Arokanto and scripted poet and writer Anna-Mari Kaskinen. He had composed the music Pekka Simojoki. We were seen in the role of Jesus Panu Haavisto.

The Easter play was organized by the Via Crucis – Way of the Cross Support Association and the Helsinki Cathedral Parish.

The procession started from Senatintor and went around the center of Helsinki. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Magazine photo

The Via Crucis ended at the steps of Helsinki Cathedral. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Magazine photo

After the walk, the Easter night mass began in the Cathedral. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Magazine photo

