The blue veteran overtakes Nishioka in two sets, today also Sonego on the field. In London only Gaius and Marcora advance

The adventure of the Italian players in the Eastbourne tournament, the last great English event before the Wimbledon tournament, has started well. Our Andreas Seppi brilliantly passed the first round overcoming Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 6-1. A strange match, not from grass for the many breaks scored by both (7 suffered by the Japanese and 4 from the Alto Adige), and resolved by the tie break of the first set that Seppi managed to bring home for 7 points to 5. Won the first set, the blue had no more problems and closed the case in exactly 90 minutes.

Seppi, who triumphed in this tournament ten years ago in 2011 when he beat Janko Tipsarevic in the final 7-6 3-6 5-3 and retired, awaits the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round who eliminated the number 7 seed, that of Albert Ramos Vinolas, 6-4 6-3. In the second round there will also be the debut of the second Italian in the race, the Piedmontese Lorenzo Sonego, seeded number 3, who will challenge the Australian John Millman. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is out instead, eliminated by Egor Erasimov who prevailed 6-3 6-4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina passes the turn on the Swedish Mikhael Ymer (7-5 ​​6-1) and Alexander Bublik who knocked out Mikhail Kukuskhin 6-1 6-4.

In Palma de Mallorca, on the other hand, after the elimination of Salvatore Caruso against Jiri Vesely and the victory of Stefano Travaglia over Guido Pella, Travaglia returns to the field tomorrow to face the Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded number 3 in the second round. will be the fourth and last on the central after the double (not before 16.30) between Djokovic-Gomez Herrera and Granollers-Zeballos. Meanwhile, the number 1 on the board, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, passed the round leaving 6 games to Corentin Moutet (6-4 6-2). Bad Karen Khachanov, however, eliminated by veteran Feliciano Lopez. Also out of seed number 2, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, now in free fall, who retired when he was 5-2 ahead in the first set against Adrian Mannarino.

Meanwhile, in the Wimbledon qualifiers massacre of Italian players who closed the first round with 6 defeats and 2 round passes. Only Federico Gaio (6-4 6-4 in Rola) and Roberto Marcora who won the blue derby beating the blue Filippo Baldi 6-3 7-5 to pass the round. Gaius awaits the Russian Safiullin in the second round, while Marcora will have the Argentine Cerundolo. Eliminated instead Lorenzo Giustino by Illya Marchenko (7-5 ​​7-6), Andrea Pellegrino by Denis Kudla (6-4 6-2), Thomas Fabbiano by Scott Griekspoor (7-6 6-7 7-5), Alessandro Giannessi by Zapata Miralles (7-6 6-3) and Paolo Lorenzi from Botic Van de Zandschulp (7-5 ​​6-3).

