The indie publisher Eastasiasoft held a video event, called Spring 2024 Showcase, where he announced the beauty of sixteen games coming to various platforms in the coming months. The movie is fifteen minutes long and is mostly gameplay, so give it a look.

Highlights include the classic shooter series Söldner-X Complete Collection, as well as the console versions of Super Woden GP 2, a classic racing game sure to please arcade fans. It should be noted that many of the games announced are already available on PC.