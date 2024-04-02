The indie publisher Eastasiasoft held a video event, called Spring 2024 Showcase, where he announced the beauty of sixteen games coming to various platforms in the coming months. The movie is fifteen minutes long and is mostly gameplay, so give it a look.
Highlights include the classic shooter series Söldner-X Complete Collection, as well as the console versions of Super Woden GP 2, a classic racing game sure to please arcade fans. It should be noted that many of the games announced are already available on PC.
The games announced
Let's see the list of all the announced games including essential information:
|Title
|Launch date
|Price
|Platforms
|Söldner-X Complete Collection
|2024
|TBA
|Switches
|Super Woden GP 2
|Summer 2024
|TBA
|Console
|Mining Mechs
|Summer 2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris
|April 3, 2024
|$9.99 / €9.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Pretty Girls Escape PLUS
|April 18, 2024
|$5.99 / €5.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5
|My Nightmares Harem
|Soon
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5
|Super XYX
|2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|SokoFrog
|April 10, 2024
|$4.99 / €4/99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|The Prisoner of the Night
|May 8, 2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Space Mercenary Defense Force
|May 1, 2024
|$4.99 / €4.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Ratyrinth
|April 24, 2024
|$4.99 / €4.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Cyber Mission
|2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Doug's Nightmare
|2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Go Go Jump!!
|2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Electronics Puzzle Lab
|May 15, 2024
|$4.99 / €4.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|A Night On The Farm
|Soon
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|True Colors – A Date With Deception
|2024
|TBA
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|I was Chess
|2024
|TBA
|Console
