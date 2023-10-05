Home page politics

Split

TV talk with Markus Lanz on October 4, 2023. © Screenshot ZDF

The day after Unity Day, Markus Lanz discussed the differences between West and East in a concentrated group.

Hamburg – Of course, you don’t have to see a conscious degradation in everything, but it is a little significant that Markus Lanz’s discussions about the East-West relationship not took place on Unity Day. But a day later, late at night and in an abbreviated form.

However, the two guests did not let this irritate them: on the one hand, Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke from the Green Party, and on the other hand, the Leipzig author Dirk Oschmann, who published his bestseller “The East: a West German invention: How the construction of the East divides our society” in the spring “had published a much-discussed polemic on the topic.

“People get upset about the text and its author,” said Markus Lanz at the beginning of his broadcast, but one suspects that there is a lot to Oschmann’s theses. The book is polemical, written with anger, but it touched a nerve.

German unity with Markus Lanz: prejudices and clichés

Born not far from Gotha, Oschmann does not want to be called an East German. Not because he isn’t fundamentally one, but because he and especially people from the West mean different things by the term. “The self-description is different from the external description,” Oschmann explained to Markus Lanz on ZDF.

The knowledge about one’s own or foreign history is completely different, and the West’s view of the East is still far too influenced by prejudices and clichés, even 30 years after unification. The apparent knowledge about the neighbor is great, but the ignorance is even greater. Fewer West Germans have still visited places, cities and sights in the East than vice versa. Even October 3rd as a public holiday was “a single symbolic catastrophe,” said Oschmann. November 9th or June 17th would have been more suitable dates

Lemke also emphasized that reunification was an invention of the West, which deliberately gave less thought to the peaceful revolution that emerged from the East than to the unity that was pushed through in this form primarily by Western politicians.

Differences between city and country, not East and West

Especially with regard to the East German population’s understanding of democracy, there is a “devaluation experience” in which even those born in the East after 2000 are assumed to be downright incapable of democracy, Oschmann told Markus Lanz on ZDF.

“We are dealing with people who are partly socialized under dictatorship in such a way that they have not arrived in democracy even after 30 years,” said the then federal government’s Eastern Commissioner a few years ago. A position that Oschmann would like to eliminate anyway.

But do such dramatic differences between East and West really exist? Markus Lanz did not want to leave this general thesis as it was, but actually described flourishing landscapes in the East, which, however, can be found primarily in the redeveloped cities such as Leipzig or Dresden, and pointed out economically disadvantaged areas in the Ruhr area.

Are the serious differences in Germany perhaps more between town and country, between the working class and urban bourgeoisie, than between East and West? Oschmann did not want to accept this argument. He pointed out that 80-90% of the housing stock in Halle or Leipzig was owned by West Germans. When it comes to the amount of assets and inheritance, the differences between East and West are enormous and will not be leveled out so quickly.

“Markus Lanz” on ZDF The talk from October 4th: About rifts between East and West, East German identity and the challenges for democracy. The broadcast in the ZDF media library. See also Lula signs decree granting retirement to Lewandowski

A similar argument can also be made about the AFD’s election results, which are higher in the East, but not low in the West either. Oschmann explained that the AFD in Bavaria is at around 15%, but the Free Voters have similar numbers, not to mention the CSU. It’s a bit speculative, but in a normal West German spectrum of parties, according to Oschmann, the AFD would also have values ​​in Bavaria like in Thuringia.

A very pointed polemic that Markus Lanz did not want to leave alone in his broadcast: The CSU is not right-wing populist, and the Free Voters are by no means to the same extent as the AFD. Particularly as a literary scholar who, as a profession, is concerned with accuracy in language, Oschmann expressed himself not only here in a pointedly polemical manner that was not always convincing. But Lanz’s pedantic attempt to prove Oschmann’s small inaccuracies repeatedly distracted from the pressing questions, as Lemke, who almost slipped into the role of conciliatory moderator, tried to emphasize: right-wing extremism is not an East German problem, but a German problem, and a much more pressing one than the question of how big the differences between East and West actually are. (Michael Meyns)