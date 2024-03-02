Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

A farm in Innervillgraten was evacuated. The cause is a mountain that moves. Large masses of rock could fall.

Tyrol – mountains, untouched nature and fresh air: many people are drawn to Tyrol every year. Where some go on vacation, he is at home – and worries about his existence: farmer Albrecht Ortner lives in Innervillgraten in East Tyrol. Since spring 2023, a mountain ridge above Innervillgraten (Lienz district) has been moving and threatening his farm. The farmer literally has his back to the wall. His farm was evacuated. All-clear? None.

“The mountain is moving a lot”: Storm “Vaia” is said to be responsible for the developments

Rockfall – at first slight, then increased – made an evacuation of the farm unavoidable at the end of January 2024, according to a report by ORF emerges. According to the community, the slope movements are a consequence of the storm “Vaia”. In 2019 there was still dense forest above the farmer's farm. Since the storm there hasn't been much of it left and the slope is a “problem slope”, as the radio reported.

“The mountain is moving a lot. Unfortunately, there is still no all-clear,” said Innervillgraten’s mayor Andreas Schett Crown newspaper. Another 30,000 cubic meters of material would threaten to fall.

A moving mountain is like a time bomb – farmers have to fear for their existence

The developments are dramatic for farmers in Austria. The mountain is like a ticking time bomb, you don't know when and to what extent something will come down, he quotes ORF the 45 year old. According to media reports, he and his mother are staying in a holiday home and some animals are staying with a farmer friend. But what happens next remains unclear for now. For experts it is “difficult to say which measure is the best,” said the mayor Crown newspaper.

In Innervillgraten in Tyrol, residents were evacuated after a rockfall. (Archive image) © Tobias Hohenacker/Imago

There will be a round table in mid-March. There are two options: “Whether part of the building has to be demolished and the farmstead is secured with fill and wall structures or the mountain above is removed will hopefully be decided soon,” he said. Another possibility, namely an explosion, is ruled out.

Meanwhile, avalanches occur again and again in Tyrol. An avalanche swept away a 74-year-old man and a car. (mbr)