– Ferda Ataman is the author and chairwoman of the “New German Media Makers” and spokesperson for the “New German Organizations”, a post-migrant network of more than 120 initiatives that campaign for diversity and equal participation across Germany.

There was a lot of discussion about quotas this year. About a quota for women in politics and business and even a quota for East Germans. This is because women are still severely underrepresented in important positions, as are East Germans, who are only two to three percent represented in top positions in the country, while they make up 17 percent of the population.

Interestingly enough, there is no nationwide debate about a quota for people with a migration background. They are also particularly strongly underrepresented. People who do not look “typically German” or who have typically German names are not only absent from the top management floors, but also from the levels below. Central areas such as parties, authorities, media, science or cultural institutions are still very white.

Only recently was there an opportunity to discuss a minority quota: The Federal Government’s Integration Commissioner has presented a study on employees in the public sector. Accordingly, there are authorities in which around a quarter of the employees have a migration background, but also ministries and offices in which almost only white Germans work.

The study does not reveal in which authorities more people of color work and in which positions they can be found. Are you head of department or do you work in the secretariat or in the canteen? However, a study from 2018 on executives in public institutions in the capital shows that only three percent of those surveyed in the management floors of the Berlin administration are people of color or black people. 97 percent of those surveyed are white.

In politics there is one similar picture: In the parliaments of municipalities, states and federal government there are just four to eight percent elected officials with a migration background. And only six out of 335 mayors are descendants of immigrants. In other words, 98 to 96 percent of people in politics are white.

That is not only democratically questionable, but also politically short-sighted. People from immigrant families are no longer a negligible minority. Nationwide, 26 percent of people in Germany have a so-called migration background. But that’s just the average, most of them live in West German cities and Berlin. And here their share is significantly higher: in Stuttgart 46 percent, in Nuremberg 47 percent, in Frankfurt already 54 percent. Berlin is 35 percent.

But it gets interesting when you look at the numbers among children and adolescents: Almost half of all under-18s in Berlin have a migration background. In Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Hanover, Bremen, Wiesbaden it is already 50 to 60 percent and in Frankfurt am Main more than 70 percent. You can now see it in such a way that German society is changing (again) – or you can worry about it being abolished. The latter is a völkisch view.

Berlin’s Left Party is working on a quota

The majority of urban society will soon have an international family history. This diversity must be reflected in parliaments, offices, media and theaters. If you continue to work here predominantly alone among whites, this harbors societal explosives: Democratic institutions risk losing acceptance and connection in society. Or, to put it more positively: They miss a lot of potential.

This is probably one of the reasons why the Berlin Left Party and its Senator for Integration, Elke Breitenbach, are planning a special quota for the reform of the “Participation and Integration Act” for the first time in 2021: “To recruit and promote those affected by racism and people with a migration history who are to be represented in line with their Berlin population leads to all levels of administration ”. A corresponding draft law is currently being discussed.

Should the reform come, that would be an urgently overdue correction. Because the Integration Act has achieved little in ten years without specific targets. Goodwill and a few small measures do not change established administrative structures; concrete, measurable targets are required. The left’s pioneering quota proposal could fail because of the coalition partners SPD and Greens.

Many parties and employers find diversity good, but do not want to do anything about it, and certainly no quotas. There is much to be said for it. The blatant diversity gap is often explained by qualification: What is good prevails, regardless of origin. But that’s not true. Who or what prevails has a lot to do with attitude habits, and this is where women, non-academics, people with disabilities or migrant backgrounds are often left behind. In the vast majority of cases, in addition to qualification, criteria such as the so-called “similar to me” effect – people like people who are similar to themselves. And it needs the right habit with which newcomers radiate: This is where I belong. And gut feelings can also play a role. They express themselves in phrases like “… fits well into the team”. Anyone who deviates from the usual here has bad cards. Very easily. Not meant badly. That is why nothing will change without quotas.