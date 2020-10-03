A.n April 12, 1945, Pillau (now Baltijsk) on the Frischen Haff was one of the last places in East Prussia that had not yet been conquered by the Red Army. Since the beginning of the Soviet winter offensive, the port was west of Koenigsberg (Kaliningrad) Target of more than 400,000 refugees who were desperately looking for a ship to take them to Danzig or the Hela peninsula opposite. One of these ships was the “Karlsruhe”. With around 1,100 people on board, she set sail on April 12th. The next day she was bombed by Soviet planes and sank. Only 150 survived the disaster.

Polish divers have now discovered the wreck of the “Karlsruhe” a few dozen kilometers north of Stolpmünde (Ustka). “We are practically certain that it is the” Karlsruhe “, says the diver Lukasz Piotrewicz. This results from the position and shape of the ship as well as from details such as the chimney and the screw. Military vehicles, china and boxes were found on board. The ship could also have loaded an explosive cargo from Königsberg.

East Prussian refugees board the evacuation ships in the port of Pillau Source: Wikipedia / Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1989-033-33 / CC BY-SA 3.0 de

The wreck lies at a depth of 88 meters. The search work took a year, says Piotrewicz. Among other things, reports from Soviet fighter pilots were evaluated for localization. However, there can only be complete certainty if the Polish maritime authority gives permission to salvage objects.

The survivor knew about the catastrophe Otto Fritsch wrote a report in 1952 for the Center against Expulsion documented and which sheds light on the appalling conditions in East Prussia at the end of the war. After the start of the Soviet offensive, the retired teacher came with his wife, daughter and their three children from Bischofsburg (Biskupiec) in Masuria to Fischhausen (Primorsk) not far from Pillau. His wife and youngest grandson had already not survived this part of the grueling escape.

The Nazi leadership’s ban on leaving the place was not lifted until April 10th, after the garrison of the “Königsberg Fortress” capitulated. Then the order to evacuate was issued. A train brought the family to Pillau. There they were brought to the “Karlsruhe”, which left the port the next morning for the Hela peninsula.

Since the end of January the German Navy has been organizing the evacuation of refugees from East Prussia. The last intact warships and numerous civilian steamers were used. The sinking of the completely overloaded “Wilhelm Gustloff”, which was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine on January 30th and killed around 9,000 people, became the tragic symbol of this operation.

Tens of thousands were waiting for Hela for a place facing west. The “Karlsruhe” was assigned to a convoy that left on April 12 at around 9 am. Since the engines of the 40-year-old freighter only allowed a speed of seven knots, the ship should be taken in tow, but this did not happen.

The slow speed of the “Karlsruhe” and strong headwinds ensured that the convoy did not cover the intended distance the next day. Thereupon the captain of the guide ship decided to tow the freighter himself. While the rope was being put on, the two ships lagged behind the rest.

Lightly armed freighters bore the brunt of the evacuation – scene from Pillau in spring 1945 Source: picture-alliance / akg-images

At around 9.15 a.m., the first wave of Soviet planes attacked. It could still be fended off. During the second attack, the “Karlsruhe” was hit by two bombs, so that it “broke in two and sank into the sea in three to four minutes”, Otto Fritsch remembered. “It was terrible to hear the screams of drowning people and those wounded by bullets and torpedoes.”

Fritsch got hold of a beam in the water and was rescued, as was his two and a half year old grandson, who was found crying on a piece of wood. “My daughter and the other grandson drowned because they were not on the ship where I was, and they are not included in the list of those rescued from the second ship. The number of those rescued on my ship was 72, while the other rescue ship had picked up about 80, so that of the 1000 people who had been on the ‘Karlsruhe’ about 150 were rescued and 850 drowned. “

Fritsch and his grandson eventually came to Denmark. Despite the sinking of the “Karlsruhe”, the “Gustloff” and other ships, the evacuation of East Prussia was the greatest success of the navy. A total of 1.2 million people were transported west by sea. Around 40,000 lost their lives in the transports.

According to the divers, the find of the “Karlsruhe” could possibly also provide information about the whereabouts of the legendary Amber Room, which was last seen in Königsberg. Before their last voyage, the ship picked up a large cargo from Königsberg, their finders justify the thesis.

