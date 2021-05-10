In addition to the clashes that have taken place between the Israeli police and the Palestinians during the month of Ramadan, is added the hearing scheduled for Monday, in which the Supreme Court of Israel was to hear appeals against the evictions of Palestinian families. They live in an area that Israel annexed since 1967 and whose occupation the Israelis will celebrate on Monday.

During the month of Ramadan, friction escalated between the Israeli police and the Palestinians. Since Friday, there have been clashes every day in East Jerusalem, just outside the Old City. The confrontations even occurred on Saturday May 8, when Muslim Palestinians held the most important event of all of Ramadan: the holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

The Israeli security forces reportedly stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and hundreds of Palestinians reacted by throwing stones and other objects at the uniformed men. The Israelis responded with firearms and closed the passage through the iconic Damascus Gate.

Israeli police officers clash with Palestinian protesters near the Damascus Gate, on the outskirts of Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. © Ariel Schalit / AP

That night, at least 80 people were injured, including minors and a 1-year-old boy, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israeli police indicated that one of their officers was injured. The figures are even higher if you add the more than 200 injuries that occurred on Friday, May 7.

In addition, this Sunday, May 9, Palestinian militants fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip against southern Israel, specifically directed at the city of Ashkelon. The Jewish State Army assured that one of the rockets was intercepted by the anti-missile defense system ‘Iron Dome’ and that there were no injuries or damages due.

Eviction of Palestinian families and Israeli celebration of Jerusalem Day: the context of the clashes

And it is that the tension has been on the surface since, earlier this year, a court of first instance upheld the claim of Israeli settlers and ordered the eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in East Jerusalem.

On the one hand, the Jewish families claiming the site claim to have lived in those houses before the 1948 war. But for the Palestinians, it is yet another attempt to expel them from East Jerusalem, which they consider should be the capital of Palestine. The area is still contested even though, since the 1967 war, Israel has illegally annexed it, according to the UN.

A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police occupy the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem’s Old City on May 7, 2021. © Ammar Awad / Reuters

Although the judicial process is not new, friction escalated this weekend, just days before Israel’s Supreme Court heard appeals against the planned evictions. The hearing was scheduled for Monday, May 10, but given the possibility that this would further fuel the violence that occurred over the weekend, the Israeli attorney general got a postponement this Sunday.

But the audience isn’t the only thing contributing to volatility. On Monday, May 10, a celebration by Israel is also planned, which for Palestine is provocative. It is the annual parade of the so-called Jerusalem Day, in which Israelis walk through the Old City and through places holy to both Islam and Judaism with a single purpose: to celebrate the 1967 Middle East war from which they annexed that area.

This year, the march coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. All this combined with the audience that was scheduled contributes to the violence that unleashed was the worst since 2017.

Netanyahu says he will comply with order, while the UN and the US ask to stop the eviction

Despite the fighting, Israel approved the parade. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added on Sunday that Israel “will not allow any extremist to destabilize the calm in Jerusalem” and that they will “enforce law and order decisively and responsibly.”

“We will continue to maintain freedom of worship for all religions, but we will not allow violent disturbances,” he said. The prime minister also referred to the legal dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, saying they “firmly rejected the pressure not to build in Jerusalem.” “Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and like all nations build in their capital and build up to their capital, we also have the right to build in Jerusalem and to build Jerusalem. That is what we have done and that is what we will continue to do, ”he said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © AP – Tal Shahar

But other countries and various organizations criticize what is happening. The United Nations (UN) again asked Israel to end the forced expulsion of Palestinians in East Jerusalem, considering that their actions could be seen as “war crimes.”

On the other hand, the United States also opposes the eviction of Palestinians and encourages the parties to reach a truce to obtain calm. The State Department said it was “deeply concerned about the increase in tensions.”

Added to this are people from other parts of the world. In London, for example, citizens marched as a show of solidarity towards the Palestinians who are victims of military attacks by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Pope Francis called for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. “I pray that (Jerusalem) will be a place of encounter, and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace. I invite everyone to seek shared solutions, so that the multi-religious and multicultural identity of the Holy City is respected and brotherhood may prevail. Violence only begets violence. Stop the confrontations! ”, He assured.

With Reuters and AP