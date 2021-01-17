We Easterners have chosen to adapt to the West ourselves. Instead of asking uncomfortable questions, we complain about too few top jobs.

In late autumn 1989, the Berlin Humboldt University voted on the first free student council. The choice was preceded by countless discussions about who should be able to participate, what role the FDJ basic organization should play and how such a student council should work at all. The excitement was huge. We sat in a room at the university.

As far as I can remember, the euphoria about having initiated something completely new, original democratic, was more and more suppressed by a feeling of fear. Fewer and fewer people came, and less and less was to be counted. Soon the assumption made the rounds that a large part of the electorate was somewhere in the west. Instead of voting, they had better things to do. Shopping, for example.

30 years later, basic democratic behavior in the East is apparently still no further. Instead of ignoring democracy, it is now being eroded. The degree of freedom is tied to whether we have to wear masks. For the unity to succeed, the only thing missing is that the Easterners can move up in elite positions in the military, for example, or in the public sector.

For everything that goes wrong or even differently in the East, the dictatorial conditions in the GDR have to serve. Under this dictatorial thumb stand not only those who lived under the dictatorship, but also their children, sometimes their grandchildren.

How long do we want to keep telling this? Are we socializing the dictatorship because we don’t want to connect the old and new rights with the new political system? Who are “we” actually? Pre-turn, post-turn, third generation, 89s? Why do we blame the parts of the failure of the last 30 years on the dictatorship and those of the success on the system of freedom and prosperity? Aren’t we continuing to compose the story of the “blooming landscapes”? Is the dictatorial state so stuck in our ranks that we can only see violence and neglect in the closed past and not in the political struggles of liberal societies?

No restriction to the apparatus of violence

We should free ourselves from getting eerily intoxicated by the apparatus of violence. Life in the GDR wasn’t just about Stasi, emigration and neo-Nazis. Life in the GDR also included the conformist, which allowed many people to lead a life that was not so bad at all, and the everyday obstinate, resistance beyond the known opposition groups.

How else would it have been possible for students to hold democratic elections? Where did the drive come from? How did they know they weren’t the only ones? We know little, a few empirical studies, but no pride, no narrative that the East is too. Democracy apparently fell from the sky in 89.

In the East there was not only a political struggle with the heirs of the dictatorship, but also the “right” way to build a society of free citizens. “We are the people” or “We are one people” was the motto at the time – the emancipatory path that claims “that” is us, and the appropriate “we are one”. The representatives and supporters of the “unified people” won, the others were ironed out.

It is time to look at the right path for social change

What dictatorship experiences they had to bring in for a democracy found no place in the instrument box of the old Federal Republic. The freedom came to be able to go where you wanted, just to stay you didn’t have to make a decision. They had nothing to say there. In the 1990s, the posts were distributed that the Unity Commission wants to redistribute again 30 years later. Instead of the promise of “blooming landscapes” there is now the vague prospect of advancing into the elite. This only continues the policy of administration. It would be time to finally embark on a political debate about the right path to social change.

1990 was a shock year. We have not recovered from this shock to this day. Freedom should not only be individual freedom, but also the freedom to help build a new society. But then there was freedom to look for one’s place in the Federal Republic. Nothing was worth anything to be taken over into the new Federal Republic.

The “unified people” is now moving through the streets again. They made it into parliaments to hunt down the Democrats. What do we do We complain that we have not received any public positions and that the proportion of those who still cannot break away from authoritarian ideas is huge. When do we calculate what the fast path to national unity in the east has cost us? When do we tell those who want the D-Mark back, deny refugees a right to asylum and confuse wearing masks with dictatorship, that freedom is based on solidarity with others, that freedom has nothing to do with self-interest but with responsibility? When do we say aloud that the Conservatives let a genie out of the bottle that long gave them a mendacious form of consent and is now turning against us all?

If we ask what we all did under the dictatorship, we also have to ask where we were on March 18, 1990, when the last GDR People’s Chamber was freely elected. Who voted and who decided which path and why? We have to explain this to our children today so that they can learn that personal political decisions can have long-term effects; so that they can see that parents can behave wrongly, especially in a democracy, so that they understand that history did not simply end after 89; so that the children may be able to forgive their parents.