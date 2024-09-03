“I believe that in France and Germany the enemy to beat are Macron and Scholz and therefore any majority, even if only for a specific purpose, to then divide afterwards, should be made between Le Pen and Melanchon, between AFD and Wagenknecht and so on”

“What happened in Germany demonstrates the success of popular sovereignty.” Mark Rizzoco-leader together with Francesco Toscano, analyses with Affaritaliani.it the triumph in the eastern German regions of AfD and the far left of Sahra Wagenknecht, a “sovereignist” victory.

Is Rizzo surprised by what happened in the eastern regions of Germany, with such extraordinary results for populist forces?

“The question should not be asked to me but instead to those who have governed Germany in recent years, who have chosen the foreign policy of the United States, which is definitively sinking the German economy into a crisis of no return. But since we are in politics we cannot avoid recognizing that this result really overturns the profile that the mainstream wanted to give us. The clear sovereignist victory of AFD and Sahra Wagenknecht terrorizes the system in Italy too. Repubblica, the newspaper of the Agnelli Elkann, uses the usual “catwalk anti-fascism” crying “Nazi wave”, the other newspapers deny its existence, erasing the news from the front pages. Right and left no longer exist, the real fight is between multinationals and the people. We know what to choose”.

Can you explain to us better: in Thuringia and Saxony you would be in favour of a “Red Brown” government between Wagenknecht and AFD?

“The issue is to understand what the main enemy is and today in Europe the main enemy of the people is war, subservience to big finance, capitalist and globalist liberalism, which is leading us straight towards nuclear holocaust, towards the end of our societies from the point of view of the welfare state and is increasingly crushing the middle class and the working class. Let me explain myself better, I certainly don’t like the nostalgic person who greets with an outstretched arm in a beer hall, but a Western oligarch who, on the basis of his own interests, decides to sink the economies of our countries is much more dangerous, so to tell the truth, I believe that in France and Germany the enemy to beat are Macron and Scholz and therefore any majority, even if only for a specific purpose, to then divide afterwards, should be made between Le Pen and Melanchon, between AFD and Wagenknecht and so on”.

And here in Italy?

“But here we have to keep our heads on our shoulders, be modest, we are in a political process that is still represented by dwarfs compared to giants, but if we want to tell the truth, we are voting in Umbria and Liguria and Francesco Toscano and I, from different backgrounds, I am a Marxist, he is a social Catholic, could constitute the novelty of popular sovereignism and mark a reversal of the trend and an innovation compared to Italian politics. If people understand, we will have something to enjoy. Right and left are now two sides of the same coin and therefore, rather than retracing old litanies, I would be more curious to know what someone like Vannacci thinks from a social point of view, rather than old fogies of a useless and harmful left for the people”.