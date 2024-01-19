Dhe six Catholic bishops in East Germany have warned against voting for the AfD. Against the background of their own conscience, they could “support the positions of extreme parties such as the III. “We do not accept the path, the Heimat party or even the AfD,” it says in a letter published on Friday. “Crude expulsion fantasies for migrants and their supporters” as well as the rejection of offers of protection for refugees are incompatible with the “basic values ​​of our society”. In view of the upcoming state elections in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia as well as the European elections, the bishops call on people to vote “responsibly”.

The orientation towards the Christian roots of society, towards human rights, towards the equality of people in all phases of life, towards the values ​​of democracy, a social constitutional state and a social market economy would have brought peace and prosperity to the country. This must be taken into account when making a voting decision. The bishops appeal to voters: “Stand up for our free and diverse social order on the basis of our constitution!”

The “Common Word” was signed by Archbishops Heiner Koch (Berlin) and Stefan Heße (Hamburg), whose archdiocese includes the Mecklenburg part of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, as well as Bishops Gerhard Feige (Magdeburg), Ulrich Neymeyr (Erfurt), and Wolfgang Ipolt (Görlitz) and Heinrich Timmerevers (Dresden-Meißen).

Not all bishops believe condemning the AfD is helpful

In contrast to the six signatories, the German Bishops' Conference avoids explicitly warning against an election of the AfD in its official statements. She condemns their positions without naming the party. Because not all bishops consider an explicit condemnation of the AfD to be helpful. Augsburg Bishop Bertram Meier said in September: “The times when there were electoral pastoral letters with recommendations are over – and that’s a good thing.”







Freiburg Archbishop Stephan Burger and the regional bishop of the Evangelical Church in Baden, Heike Springhart, did not explicitly mention the AfD in a joint statement against right-wing radicalism and populism on Friday. The chairman of the bishops' conference, Georg Bätzing, last confirmed in December that a Catholic cannot be an AfD supporter.

The President of the Central Committee of German Catholics, Irme Stetter-Karp, had spoken out in favor of excluding AfD members from elective positions in the Catholic Church, which would mean, for example, from running for parish councils. The Augsburg Bishop Meier contradicted this. The state committee of Catholics in Bavaria decided in November not to include a representative of the AfD in the state's highest lay body, as is usual for the other parties represented in the state parliament.

The Protestant bishops in East Germany also expressed concern on Thursday about the great popularity of right-wing extremist positions. They encouraged participation in counter-demonstrations.