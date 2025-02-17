EAST Cream Coffee and Ángel Schlesser have joined specialty coffee and haute couture to create Espresso tonic by as x ecca drink created especially to celebrate Spanish fashion.

This creation, developed by the East Barista team Coffee Coffee Encarna, according to the company, “the sophistication of specialty coffee and the essence of fashion minimalism and is born with the purpose of enhancing the essence of autopsy, the new collection of Ángel Schlesser that will be presented during this edition of the MBFWMadrid “. It is, according to its promoters, “A trip to purity, origin and authenticity, where minimalism and innovation converge to offer a unique sensory experience.”

Inspired by the fusion between the timeless design and the artisanal character of specialty coffee, this collaboration marks a milestone at the intersection between fashion and gastronomy. The proposal, which can be enjoyed in a selection of East Coffee Cream stores throughout the national territory from this Thursday and until the end of March, Invite to discover nuances and inspiration behind this innovative combination, exploring how two seemingly different universes can converge in a unique experience.

“This collaboration with Ángel Schlesser represents for us a perfect fusion between the excellence of our coffee and the timeless elegance of an iconic brand. We share our passion for the details and quality of raw materials as central axes of our work. Espresso Tonic By As X ECC is a very good example of the fusion of both worlds, “says Alberto Velarde, CEO of East Coffee Cream.

“This collaboration reflects our passion for the well done and for creating experiences that delight the senses. East Coffee Cream allows us to carry that same philosophy of care and sophistication to the world of coffee and unite our experiences to celebrate fashion. From each garment we design, something particular reminds of the autopsy and the deepest of each of them that are presented in an artisanal and unique way, “says Alfonso Pérez, creative director of Ángel Schlesser.