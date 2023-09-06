The Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Europe explains how the mood is in the east of the republic and why the AfD is so popular.

Immediately after the exam in Meseberg, Minister of State Carsten Schneider (SPD) tried to boil down the political excitement. The federal government’s East German representative believes that the AfD has passed its zenith. However, he expects a high degree of politicization and a high turnout in the three state elections in the East next year.

The cabinet retreat in Meseberg should herald the second half of the legislative period. How does the coalition regain its footing?

By overcoming the tensions that have existed between individual parties and putting the matter in the foreground, which is to properly govern Europe’s largest economy.

Did the exam help?

We made some important decisions: the Growth Acceleration Act, we made some progress in the data security area, the BND Act. We are also modernizing the country with the new citizenship law and the immigration law. The coalition’s reputation is not as good as its actual work; just as the mood in the country is also worse than the actual situation. We have to work with the necessary seriousness and are no longer allowed to have discussions that are of no interest to anyone outside of Berlin and only unsettle us. Only then will it be possible to win back the trust that has been partially lost.

Meseberg should also make a contribution to this in terms of climate. Was the team building successful?

We were together for two days, but we’ve known each other for a long time. Usually nothing is eaten as hot as it is cooked beforehand. It’s normal working relationships, sometimes something goes up and then it’s fine again. Individual public statements should not be overrated.

The FDP general secretary announced immediately the morning after Meseberg that social reforms were over for the time being. Was that discussed in the coalition, or was that the next solo effort?

I don’t even know what that’s supposed to mean. We have all the relevant socio-political projects laid down in the coalition agreement and have already tackled them. Now the resolutions have to take effect. With the implementation of the facilitation of the influx of skilled workers and the strengthening of collective agreements, we will secure the economic and social basis of our prosperity.

You forgot the climate money.

That was not an issue in Meseberg.

The FDP also wants to reactivate nuclear power.

The Federal Chancellor said what was necessary in this regard.

“The SPD is faithful to the contract and stands by all commitments”

Why do dates have such a short half-life in this coalition?

The SPD is faithful to the contract and stands by all the promises it has made.

It’s no surprise that the SPD is supporting its chancellor.

I can’t speak for others.

The image of this coalition correlates with the rapid rise of the AfD in the East.

There are different reasons for this. Yes, there is a partially consolidated AfD electorate. In addition, there is an ever-increasing potential for swing and protest voters in the East. Some of them voted for the Left Party for a while and are now partly with the AfD. It uses its many mandates in the European Parliament and in the state parliaments to expand structurally. She tries to penetrate society more and more.

Is there a specific breeding ground for this penetration?

There is the AfD in the west as well as in the east. She is proportionally stronger in the east; but the nationwide survey results are not only based on East voters. The East is too small for that. Yes, in some regions, in the countryside and in small towns, it is now the strongest party. And there’s a correlation to economic opportunity and also to feeling left behind. What matters is the perspective that things will get better.

“Yes, there are jobs – but the wages are very low”

The thesis is not entirely correct: southern Thuringia is not bad when it comes to jobs – and yet the AfD candidate got over 50 percent in the district election in Sonneberg.

That’s true – but not for wages. They are actually very low. In addition, the result in the smallest district in Thuringia has a very local component. The AfD has also spread there due to the weakness of the CDU, which was the dominant force there for years. Then she nominated Hans-Georg Maassen as a candidate for the Bundestag. In doing so, she has made the issues of the AfD, the prejudices and fears of change, socially acceptable. This is the result now.

This is not just a CDU phenomenon. A feeling of humiliation is also widespread in the SPD-governed eastern countries.

There’s just that feeling of being left behind and abandoned. I don’t share it; but I perceive it. I’m trying to counter that. After all, you can’t go through the day with your head down and in a bad mood all the time.

Is it more of a feeling of neglect or are there specific deficits?

There is a lack of West interest in the East. There is a lack of understanding and ignorance in many areas. For many in the West, the East is terra incognita. And we’re also a bit doormats. Right-wing extremism is everywhere, but the East is always mentioned. Reports about the East tend to be generalizing and mostly negative. That doesn’t do justice to the people who, after reunification, had their backs against the wall and turned around completely. But it explains the bitterness.

“Wages are the main key to frustration”

Is this feeling of inferiority justified?

Fact is: wages are still unequal – for me still the main key to the frustration. Even pensioners have always been persuaded that they are being treated badly: the opposite is the case. People who were pensioners at the time of reunification are the winners of German unity. It is difficult for those who were in the workforce at the time, in some cases had to start from scratch several times, had to work for low wages and are now drawing a low pension.

So is this feeling unfounded?

No, but of course the situation is more differentiated. I advocate looking at reality. Of course, not all is sunshine and roses; but a hell of a lot has been done. And now we have to get the hang of attracting young people again. Not least because many of them have left and their parents stayed behind. This does not result in a spirit of optimism. In order to create that again, people have to come to us who have the feeling that something is going on. Therefore, there must not be a dance of death in the village, but there must be local transport, meeting points, a daycare center and a school. Finding a balance here also depends on the local people themselves, how open they are, and on the local politicians, many of whom are trying very hard and whom we have to support. This is also concrete democracy: the people elect their representatives and exert influence.

Immigration is not a problem in Leipzig and Dresden. But how do you deal with that in small and medium-sized towns?

That’s correct. The sub-centres need more support here. In the big cities there is a higher rate of migrants. There are only prejudices when one cannot form a judgement. If you don’t have someone from other regions that you deal with at work to help you, to have a beer and play football with. People often tell me how stupid I used to be with my prejudices. You can only do that by experiencing it, but I think we’re on the right track there.

The image of the East is different.

There was a time when the proportion of people with a migration background was two percent on average. You had virtually no points of contact, except with the Turkish doner kebab seller and the Italian from the pizzeria. A lot more happened there than we often realize, there was also a development due to EU migration. What’s true: there are incomprehensible prejudices against people of Muslim faith everywhere on the political right, I see that in Eastern Europe too.

“I believe that the AfD is mobilized”

Despite all the integration progress, the AfD in Thuringia is 25 percent, in Saxony it is over 30 percent, but that hasn’t really caught on across the board.

But! Yes, it is a strong minority that votes for the AfD; but it’s still a minority.

Which is still growing.

I think they’re mobilized. Of course, there are also people who are open to resentful nationalist politics. There have always been, there are also in France, and I try to use common sense and encounters to pick up the many people who don’t see migrants as the problem. Sometimes the typical German, violent neighbor is the much bigger problem.

Three state elections in the east in the coming year – where are we headed?

These will be highly political elections. There will be a highly politicized public, with corresponding reporting, which will presumably result in a high turnout.

Most recently in Thuringia, the AfD has benefited from a high turnout.

Correct. Many people from the non-voter camp voted for the AfD. But it was also largely a reaction of defiance based on the motto that we don’t let ourselves be dictated to who we have to vote for. Everyone knew that if I voted for the AfD candidate, everyone would get upset.

“Now I’ll show them”

More defiance than conviction?

Of course, there are also fixed, hard rights. But in Thuringia we call this reaction from Sonneberg Gnatz – that means, no, especially now. Translated: I didn’t really want to do that – but now I’ll show them.

Assuming you’re right: What does that mean for media coverage in the coming year?

I would report seriously and factually and give everyone the floor. I would give space to bread-and-butter topics – inflation, wage development and the skilled labor situation – but at the same time focus on the people who do and get things done. There are many of them, because otherwise the country would not be where it is. Of course, it should also be pointed out that the choice of the AfD has consequences. If possible, it shouldn’t just be instructive.