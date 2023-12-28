Home page politics

Ahead of the state elections in East Germany, the AfD is gaining ground in polls – but the Interior Minister of Thuringia is also warning the West.

Erfurt – The three eastern German states of Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg have state elections next year – the AfD was recently number one in surveys in all three states. Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier is concerned about this. He decided that in the West one should not point the finger at the East German states because: “I have long feared that the seeds in the East have simply continued to grow. My concern is: We are a pioneer for the entire country.” That’s what Maier said South German newspaper (December 28 edition).

The SPD politician also said: “The right-wing extremists of the AfD are around Björn Höcke “We are trying to undermine democracy from the inside using all means possible.” Höcke is the AfD state leader and parliamentary group leader in the Thuringian state parliament. Maier campaigned for the article on the election of the Prime Minister to be clarified in the state constitution. In his view, the current wording does not exclude the possibility that a candidate would be elected in the third round with a single vote, even though all other MPs voted against him.

AfD honorary chairman Gauland flatters the CDU

The former President of the Constitutional Court Andreas Voßkuhle told the Berliner Daily Mirror: “The AfD as the strongest faction in one or more state parliaments would transform Germany’s political landscape.” SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil said Böhme newspaper: “Anyone who takes responsibility in the AfD and applies for a state parliament or federal parliamentary mandate is, in my opinion, a convinced right-wing extremist.” This is clear from the party’s program content.

AfD honorary chairman Alexander Gauland said in an interview on Wednesday (December 27) that the CDU was “the only possible coalition partner” for his party. To achieve this, the Christian Democrats’ “firewall” must come down, he said Bavarian Radio.

Carsten Linnemann has reiterated his party's rejection of cooperation with the AfD. Linnemann said in ZDF “Morning Magazine”, there is “no vote” with the AfD, not even over a coffee or a glass of beer. His party relies on “pure CDU” as a means against the AfD.

AfD before the state elections: Speaker complains about “enemies of the constitution”

Even a good five months before the European elections, opinion polls are predicting a clear shift to the right. According to projections, the “Identity and Democracy” faction, of which the AfD also belongs, could become the fourth strongest faction. This could shift the balance of power in the European Parliament, with progressive groups fearing for their majority.

As far as Maier's statements are concerned, Deputy Federal Spokesman Stephan Brandner, who comes from Thuringia, spoke up. He criticized that “the constitution should be bent because the old parties are very afraid of losing their positions and their influence.” It is frightening what means Interior Minister Maier is prepared to use to circumvent the will of the voters. “Here you can see who the real undemocrats and enemies of the constitution are,” explained Brandner.

The AfD regional association in Saxony was recently classified by the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a confirmed right-wing extremist effort. The party had previously received such a distinction in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The Saxon AfD is taking legal action against the classification made by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a confirmed right-wing extremist effort. (frs with dpa and AFP)