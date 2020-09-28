East Asia Taiwan praises EU for name dispute victory: Climate change organization stops calling Taiwanese cities for China

China is putting pressure on organizations and corporations to recognize the disputed Taiwan as belonging to China.

Taiwan celebrated a small victory on Monday in a title dispute in which the controversial island nation is trying to avoid growing pressure from the Chinese side.

The Taiwanese leadership said on Monday that the EU had intervened in the game and helped Taiwan not to use the name of the island nation to refer to China’s subordination.

At issue was in itself a small-scale control victory. Over the weekend, Taiwanese authorities expressed outrage that the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, headquartered in Brussels, had identified six Taiwanese member cities as belonging to China on its website.

The organization is a consortium of world mayors working to develop cities in a more carbon-neutral direction.

Taiwanese the mayors of the member cities wrote an open letter to the organization demanding that the organization stop inviting cities to belong to mainland China and return the old definitions to its website.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in parliament on Monday that the European Union helped the organization eventually bow to the protests and restored its definition of Taiwan. Wu did not provide details of how the EU had influenced the matter, Reuters news agency said.

Now Taiwan’s member cities have once again been identified on the organization’s website as cities belonging to “Chinese Taipei”. “Chinese Taipei” is Taiwan’s definition used by the island nation, including in the Olympics, to avoid protests from mainland China led by the Chinese Communist Party.

“We’re glad the name was restored after hard work,” Wu said, according to Reuters. “While not everyone is happy with the name, at least our participation is not seen as an activity in another country.”

Last in times, China has stepped up its pressure against international organizations and corporations and demanded that Taiwan be recognized as part of China. The leadership of a democratically governed Taiwan and many residents oppose the idea that Taiwan should belong to China.

No EU country has official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. In general, the EU has sought to keep a low profile in the Taiwan dispute. The EU safeguards its relations with China, its second most important trading partner.