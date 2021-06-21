East Asia South Korea’s problem of mystery and retaliation continues to rampant, human rights organization report says

In South Korea digital sexual offenses, such as smuggling and the unauthorized distribution of material filed with consent, are once again the focus of attention.

Published by Human Rights Watch (HRW) June 15, a comprehensive report on the phenomenon. Interviews with victims and experts say that despite the reforms, crimes still have a devastating effect on those who have been portrayed and the perpetrators survive little.

Porn distribution is illegal in South Korea. However, it is done in the dark, and there is also a market for encrypted and manipulated material. The cameras are hidden in public spaces and are also sold embedded in household items such as watches.

HRW: n the director of a hidden camera company interviewed notes that digital sexual offenses are committed either for the sake of money or for personal reasons.

Of the latter, revenge on the former partner is typical. In these cases, the description may have been accepted but not the dissemination. Sometimes the victim is attached to the material by image manipulation or by utilizing an image of a similar-looking person.

Many victims are severely traumatized. The report reports on several cases of suicide, moving abroad, and avoiding men, the Internet, or public spaces.

“Public restrooms, subway stations – wherever I go, Korean men are watching me and my pictures are being spread somewhere. This is hell, ”says one of the respondents.

Of justice getting it can be difficult. According to a HRW report, in 2019, prosecutors dropped 46.8 percent of sex offense charges and 43.5 percent of digital sex offense charges. The corresponding figure, for example, was 27.7 per cent for homicide charges and 19 per cent for robberies.

In addition, according to HRW and other organizations, there are mild sentences. In 2020, cases where a conviction was filed for filming intimate images without consent resulted in a conditional sentence, a fine, or a combination of these.

Similarly, 82 percent were convicted of unauthorized distribution of sexually explicit images. Just over half of those convicted received a fine alone.

The group inspected a public restroom for hidden cameras in Seoul in 2018.

HRW: N according to police, they downplay the experiences of victims of digital sexual crimes and treat them abusively.

“The victims we interviewed had quite systematically had horrible experiences with the police,” the report’s editor-in-chief Heather Barr told the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC.

Both law enforcement and the judiciary are very male-dominated. Experts interviewed by HRW state that more women and training are needed for both them and politics.

Digital sexual offenses are linked to wider gender inequality in South Korea, says researcher at the University of Turku’s East Asia Research and Education Center Antti Leppänen.

“In South Korea, there is a strong objectification of a woman in sexuality. Sexual violence against them also occurs at a high political level. ”

Leppänen refers to several cases of harassment that have shaken the ruling democratic party in the country. In the most recent, the mayor of Seoul committed suicide after complaining about sexual harassment, and the former mayor of Busan is required to serve a seven-year sentence for sexual harassment.

There have also been many cases of k-pop stars on display. A singer who was smuggled in 2019 Goo Hara committed suicide.

HRW: n the report says many men have a contempt for digital sexual offenses.

According to the organization, education is needed in South Korea for people of all ages, for example on consent and equality. According to an HRW report, the country’s sex education is superficial and colored by sexism.

Leppänen believes that there is potential for positive change. He raises, for example, a change in the gender distribution of children: in the 1980s and 1990s, general selective abortion of girls no longer took place.

“As the 21st century enters, things have changed completely.”

The researcher also notes that the pressure to enact legislation, which is often proposed and widely prohibits discrimination, has increased. However, there are also obstacles to the transformation of society.

“It is slowed down, for example, by the dominance of parliaments.”

Demonstrations against digital sexual offenses used the slogan “My life is not your porn”.

Digital sexual offenses also came under widespread attention in 2018. At that time, a South Korean woman was imprisoned after she posted a nude picture of a man.

The case provoked strong reactions, as the authorities were perceived to have acted much faster and more effectively compared to cases where the victim was a woman and the perpetrator a man.

In the demonstrations, tens of thousands of women used the slogan “My life is not your porn” as their slogan.

South Korea the administration responded with new legislation extending the definition of acts to be considered digital sexual offenses. In addition, a center was set up to support victims.

According to the new report, further action is needed. According to HRW, South Korea should, for example, look at the appropriateness of convictions as well as criminal offenses. There should be adequate resources to support victims.

The recommendations are based on interviews with, for example, officials, researchers, activists, commercial professionals and criminal investigators.

A total of 38 interviews and an online survey were conducted for the report. Also interviewed were 12 victims of digital sexual offenses and the father of one suicide victim. In addition, victims ’experiences were gathered through a questionnaire that was answered by 554 people.