East Asia Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense zone during annoying US visit to Beijing

China has an ongoing combat exercise near the Taiwan Strait.

18.9. 15:13

Several Chinese Air Force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait centerline and flew to Taiwan’s southwestern air defense zone on Friday, Taiwan’s defense ministry told Reuters.

Taiwan sent fighter planes to monitor Chinese planes, the ministry said.

Both mainland China and Taiwan have seen the center line as a limit that their armed forces do not cross. The exact location of the border has not been agreed.

China-Taiwan ties have tightened further over the course of this year, and recently, China has increasingly tested Taiwan by flying near and beyond the border.

Now the situation is made particularly sensitive by the fact that a high-ranking representative of the US administration is currently visiting Taiwan. Chief Financial Officer, U.S. Department of State Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit on Thursday.

The United States is an ally of Taiwan. It is basically committed to defending Taiwan from a possible Chinese invasion. The relationship between China and the United States is currently very tense, with serious trade disputes, among other things.

In mainland China Krach’s visit is not considered good. On Thursday, China urged the United States to immediately end all official dealings with Taiwan, the state China Daily.

“Such activities constitute interference in China’s internal affairs, offend the feelings of the Chinese people and violate the rules of international relations,” a spokesman for the Taiwan government’s Taiwan Affairs Department said. Ma Xiaoguang According to China Daily, referring to Krach’s visit to Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as part of China, its rebel province.

Possibly in response to Krach’s visit, the Chinese People’s Army (PLA) is conducting a combat exercise near the Taiwan Strait.

“PLA operations have many dimensions that make the island’s independence-minded like turtles in a clay pot,” a fierce newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party described the military exercise. Global Times on Friday.

Chinese fighters also briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait midline last month, Reuters reports. At that time visited Taiwan United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar.

The operation of Chinese aircraft in the Taiwan Strait today is so active that the Taiwanese Armed Forces has launched a separate website through which it informs the public about the incidents. The newspaper tells about it Taipei Times on Friday and a news site Focus Taiwan on Thursday.