The RKI registers fewer corona infections in Germany. However, the proportion of the delta variant is increasing. World Medical Chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery is concerned. The news ticker.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reports a 7-day incidence * of 10.2.

World medical chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery warns against loosening too quickly because of the delta mutation *.

Berlin – A positive trend: the nationwide 7 incidence of corona infections is currently only 10.3. A week ago it was 18.6. On Friday morning, the RKI reported 1,076 new infections and 91 other deaths or with Covid-19. For comparison: a week ago there were 2,440 new infections and 102 new deaths.

World medical chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery warns against too rapid easing steps in Germany. The reason is the particularly contagious delta variant of the pathogen. It is to be expected that it will spread even faster in this country than the other previous forms of the virus, said Montgomery spark– Friday newspapers.

As long as not enough people have received a vaccination *, the risk of infection should be reduced in everyday life.

Corona in Germany: world physician boss calls for longer mask requirements

FFP2 masks * should definitely continue to be worn in public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces, said the President of the World Medical Association. The federal states should now check whether the easing they announced did not go too far. They should “have the political size to take back announced easing if the number of infections should rise again due to the delta variant”.

Montgomery cited the example of Great Britain, where the government has postponed planned final easing by four weeks because of the delta expansion. Despite the progress in vaccination in the country, the mutant is currently causing the number of infections to shoot up again. On Thursday, the authorities there recorded more than 10,000 cases in one day for the first time since the end of February.

World medical chief warns of Delta mutants – German medical officers are calling for more staff

Montgomery described it as “the insidious thing” of the Delta mutant, which was first discovered in India, “that infected people very quickly have a very high viral load in their throats and can thus infect others before they even notice that they are infected”.

In view of the Delta variant, the German medical officers urged more speed in the expansion of the health authorities. “We have to monitor the proportion of the Delta variant in the new infections very closely,” said the chairwoman of the Federal Association of Doctors in the Public Health Service, Ute Teichert, den sparkNewspapers. Among other things, this will require more staff in the health authorities.

RKI figures on the delta mutant in Germany: share of more than six percent

Teichert pointed out that the pact for the public health service had agreed to create 1,500 new posts for medical professionals in the health departments by the end of the year. Most of these positions have not yet been filled.

According to the latest RKI data, the proportion of the delta variant in all corona infections examined in more detail in Germany in the 22nd calendar week was 6.2 percent. In the previous week it was only 3.7 percent.