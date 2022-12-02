Popular pressure for the easing of restrictions on the movement of people in China because of the covid pandemic in the Asian giant continued for an expressive rise in the price of iron ore in Asia. In November, the value of a tonne of iron ore in Asia soared by 27%.

As a result, the share of the mining company Vale (VALE3) appreciated by 27.68%, going from R$ 67.13 to R$ 85.71 in the same period.

Today (12/01), China’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said efforts to fight the virus are entering a new phase with the weakening of the omicron variant and as more Chinese people are being vaccinated, as noted by a report from the BTG Pactual.

According to the analysis team at Ágora Investimentos, even after the recent rise and the flow of news from China, the scenario is positive in relation to Vale.

In the third quarter of 2022, still impacted by seasonal events, the company reported earnings before taxes, fees, depreciation of

amortizations (adjusted EBITDA0 (excluding Brumadinho expenses) of US$ 3.7 billion (quarterly drop of 30.2%).

However, iron ore volumes started to improve seasonally and a sharper recovery should be seen already in the 4th

quarter of 2022.

According to Ágora, iron ore prices rose again, reflecting greater demand towards the end of the year, possibly as a result of a restocking process.

In addition, Bradesco’s brokerage points to a healthy and balanced market scenario for 2023.

“This translates into a healthy remuneration for shareholders above 10% (between dividends and repurchases), which works as a kind of cushion and, in theory, prevents a very pronounced revaluation of the shares – at least in the very short term’, describes the report signed by the team of strategist José Francisco Cataldo Ferreira. According to Ágora’s calculations, the VALE3 share is currently trading below 4.5 times the EV/EBITDA multiple for 2023, a metric used to verify whether the share’s “valuation” is “discounted” in comparison with other companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

This Thursday (1st/12), the mining company’s share rose another 0.55%, quoted at R$ 86.18 at the close of trading on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).