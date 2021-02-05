As you can see in the other article published this morning, contagions are slackening off within the province and the pressure is easing on hospital facilities.

The Health Department belonging to the Junta de Andalucía has decided to ease restrictions on ten municipalities; four of which will remained closed down but their nonessentia businessesl, such as the hostelry sector, can now reopen. The other six can reopen their town limits.

The four towns that have dropped below 1,000 per 100,000 mark but remain above the 500 mark, meaning that bars can open but town limits must remain closed are: Huélago, Íllora, Láchar and Píñar.

The six towns that can now reopen their boundaries are: Polopos, Sorvilán, Gójar, Moclín, Montejícar and Otura.

These changes take effect from 00.01h this Saturday morning.

