EA’s upcoming magic FPS, Immortals of Aveum, will reportedly release in July.

Created by Ascendant Studios and released by EA Originals, the shooter is only officially slated to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at some indeterminate time in 2023.

According to the-ever reliable dataminer billbil-kunhowever, the specific release date is 20th July.

Immortals of Aveum – Official Teaser Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

As is usually the case with these things, we can only take this as a rumor for now, but given billbil-kun routinely – and accurately – leaks PlayStation Plus’ free games ahead of the official announcements, you may not need to take this rumor with as much salt as usual (thanks, VGC).

EA describes Immortals of Aveum – which as been made by the “creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space” – as “a groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter”, “that delivers a visceral, cinematic campaign”.

Immortals of Aveum was one of the games announced at The Game Awards 2022. The show gave us a lot of what we’d expected, plenty of what had leaked and more than a few surprises. If you fancy a recap, here are all the announcements, trailers and news Geoff Keighley and co had to give the gaming world at the end of last year.