These days many important data related to the largest video game companies come to light, that is due to a recent closing of their respective fiscal years. Fairly Electronic Arts is one of these companies, who did not hesitate to reveal their numbers to shareholders, announcing that apex legends it is a great source of income.

This service-style video game has become a revolution, since there are many users who enter the competitive game to win tournaments, which makes microtransactions sell like hot cakes. And that is reflected in 71% of the company’s total earnings, information released Geoff Keighley.

It is worth commenting that this number was endorsed by the CEO, Andrew Wilson.

71% of EA’s revenue is coming from live service games. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 10, 2022

The monetary growth by games like Fortnite, League of Legends or his own apex legends is giving us to understand one thing, that games as a service have become a majority. That is also shown by the titles that attract the most followers on Twittersince free access is the hook for individual purchases.

Although it is an important figure, some users continue to enjoy other quite interesting experiences of EA how can you be the winner of The Game Awards last year, It Takes Two. In turn, a second title of starwars of the line Jefi Fallen Order is already on its way, then the company may not let the projects go.

Publisher’s note: It is somewhat worrying to see this large percentage exceed half of the profits, but one can understand why today companies focus much more on maintaining these titles. For now, we should be thankful that we still have single-user games in development.

Via: GamingNews