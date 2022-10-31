A little over a month ago, Electronic Arts announced the development of a game Iron Man. The creation is handled by the publisher’s internal studio, EA Motivewhich is preparing a completely original story based on the “rich history of the character”.

According to insider Tom Henderson sources, the company has begun testing the game. The works will take place from October 31 to November 2, 2022. According to the announcement on the official website, it can be understood that Electronic Arts is not conducting the usual tests, but rather a survey.

The publisher invites fans into the studio to show them the work and share some plot details, gameplay mechanics, and so on. Over the course of 30-120 minutes, players will learn the concepts, talk to the developers online or in person at one of the branches.

Experience an original Iron Man story set in its own universe with Marvel Games and @MotiveStudio all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure title, now in early development. https://t.co/bMQr6cOWUO – Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) September 20, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



We currently don’t know how long the Iron Man game has been in development yet, but if playtests are about to begin that means the game is in late production.

Source: Insider-Gaming