F1 24, the latest installation in EA's annual racing series, is launching for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam, Epic, and the EA App) on May 31st.

As part of its release date announcement, EA teases F1 24 will feature an “overhauled” Career mode, a new Dynamic Handling System, and more, but says it's saving specific details for a full reveal “in the coming months.” However, for those players happy to hand over money without knowing more, the publisher has today detailed a number of F1 24 pre-order bonuses.

Two versions of F1 24 are now available to pre-order: the Standard Edition (containing 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack) plus the F1 24 Champions Edition, which includes two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin, the F1 World Bumper Pack , a bonus VIP Podium Pass, and up to three days of early access starting from 28th May.



F1 24 Official Announcement Trailer





F1 23 players who pre-order either version will gain immediate access to exclusive Time Trial challenges featuring a selection of 2024 team cars, and receive the McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries, which carry over to this year's game. Additionally, any F1 2021, F1 22, or F1 23 players who opt for the Champions Edition will get 15 percent off for a limited time.

F1 24 is once again being developed by UK developer Codemasters, which EA acquired in 2021 for $1.2bn USD. In December, the publisher confirmed it had laid off an unspecified number of employees at the studio as part of “small-scale organizational changes.” That followed EA's decision to lay off six percent of its total workforce last March, amid widespread industry job cuts that have only intensified this year – with over 7,000 games industry layoffs, including major job losses at Xbox and PlayStation, already announced barely three months into 2024.