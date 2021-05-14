Knockout City, the EA-published competitive “dodgebrawl” game from Velan Studios, will have a 10-day free trial on all platforms when it launches next Friday, 21st May.

The gist of Knockout City is that, in time-honored dodgeball style, two teams of players (either 3v3 or 4v4) battle it out for supremacy by lobbing balls at each other. It’s an easy to understand premise with a vibrantly approachable visual sheen, putting it on a collision course with countless other offerings in the busy field of live-service sports and shooter games.

EA is doubtless hoping its 10-day free trial will put enough bums on seats and balls in hands to build a crucial player base from the off when Knockout City comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC (via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store) on 21st May – a challenge it’s already attempting to tackle by including the game on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Knockout City – Block Party Free Trial Trailer.

Knockout City’s 10-day free trial is being pitched as a “festival-style event”, going by the name Block Party, that will offer complete access to the full experience, including all maps and modes – Team KO, Diamond Dash, Party Team KO, and Face-Off playlists are confirmed – as well as no cap on playtime or accruable rewards.

Servers will go live at 1pm BST / 5am PDT on 21st May, and a number of events are planned over the following days, including streamer giveaways and a chance to battle it out with Velan Studios. Knockout City’s first proper season of content kicks off on 25th May, introducing a new map and Ball-up Brawl playlist, seasonal and weekly Contracts, plus the start of League Play.

Full details of the events planned for Knockout City’s 10-day free trial can be found in EA’s Block Party announcement post.

Despite sporting some familiar free-to-play trappings – players can buy a wide variety of character cosmetics with Holobux earned in-game or purchased with real money – Knockout City is a paid title, and will cost £ 19.99 / $ 19.99 USD once the trial ends.

EA (whose 3v3 shooter Rocket Arena took a similar paid approach last year with less-than-stellar results) is attempting to nudge players into making the transition to the full game by offering a special Block Party Bundle.

Anyone that purchases the game before the end of the trial event on 31st May will receive the Cyber ​​Spike Epic Outfit, Locked Horns Epic Hairstyle, LED the Way Epic Glasses, Mach 1 Epic Glider, Calling In Reinforcements Epic Intro Pose, By the Horns Epic KO Effect, plus 500 Holobux and three Player Icons: Bomb Ball, Pixel-Dillo, and Noodles Gone Bad.