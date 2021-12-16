Anime Factory announces that starting today the animated feature film Earwig and the Witch it is available for purchase in Blu-ray and DVD versions. Among the special contents of the home video edition we find a series of trailers, the Making of the film and a special storyboard.

Let’s find out more details on this edition together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

EARWIG AND THE WITCH NOW AVAILABLE ON DVD & BLU-RAY

Studio Ghibli’s latest production is its first full 3D computer graphics animation, coming to home video today

Milan 16 December 2021 – Anime Factory, a label owned by Koch Media that encompasses the best of the Anime, cinema and home video offerings, in collaboration with Lucky Red, is proud to announce that the latest and highly anticipated Studio Ghibli film, Earwig and the Witch by Goro Miyazaki, is from now available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Earwig and The Witch is the first Studio Ghibli exclusively produced film to be released in Japanese theaters since When Marnie was there, which was released in Japan in July 2014, which is seven years ago. The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones, author of Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), and is directed by Goro Miyazaki, making his first feature film in 10 years since The Hill of Poppies (2011), and whose most recent work was the television series Ronja, The Brigand’s Daughter (2014-2015), which instead dates back to six years ago. But most of all, Earwig and The Witch is Studio Ghibli’s first 3D computer graphics animation.

It is a film that opens up new horizons thanks to its protagonist, a formidable girl who in some way represents a departure from the Ghibli heroines we have known until today, also with respect to the way in which it was made. The film opens with a surprising and exciting scene, and ends with a touching twist, in the inimitable Ghibli tradition.

Earwig and The Witch was one of only four animated films out of a total of 56 to be chosen in the official selection of the Cannes International Film Festival in June 2020. In Japan, the film premiered on television on Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), December 30, 2020.

The first person from Studio Ghibli to discover the book Earwig and The Witch and Hayao Miyazaki was thinking of turning it into a film. However, he chose not to direct it himself, as he had already begun preparations for his next film currently in production. The most obvious choice, therefore, fell on Goro Miyazaki who was equally impressed by the book, which echoed his concerns about today’s children; it is one of the reasons that led him to accept to undertake the project. Among other things, Goro had previously realized Ronja, The Daughter of the Brigand, an animated TV series in Computer Graphics, but with a look similar to hand-drawn animation, and was interested in using 3D Computer Graphics for his next work. Goro immediately realized that Earwig and The Witch it would have been particularly suited to 3D computer graphics, and soon after he agreed to direct the film, production began.

“From the moment we decided to make this film with 3D Computer Graphics, rather than traditional animation, we moved away from the image everyone has of Studio Ghibli.” Goro Miyazaki said. “Computer Graphics was chosen for this project because, as I discovered during the making of the TV series ‘Ronja, La Figlia del Brigante’, it manages to convey the drama in a truly unique way.”

SYNOPSIS

Earwig is a 10 year old girl raised in an orphanage, for her a fantastic home where she can get everything she wants. Her life changes when she is adopted by Bella Yaga and Mandrake, a very strange couple with incredible magical powers.

