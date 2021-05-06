Earth’s temperature reached its highest level in three million years in 2020. UN Secretary General António Guterres stated this. TASS…

According to the politician, last year was a record for the number of climatic disasters and extreme weather conditions in various regions. “We are still heading for a catastrophic 2.4-degree rise in temperature by the end of the century,” the secretary general added.

Guterres noted that a new maximum has been reached in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is now 148 percent higher than in the pre-industrial era. “We are on the edge of an abyss,” he warned.

The Secretary General stressed that if countries collectively fight to improve the environmental situation on the planet, they will be able to prevent the catastrophic consequences of climate change. He suggested “using recovery from the pandemic to embark on a cleaner, greener path of development.”

On April 22, US President Joe Biden hosted an online climate change summit. The event was dedicated to the topic of consolidating efforts to reduce harmful emissions into the environment.

During his speech at the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on all countries to unite in the framework of joint international projects to combat climate change.