Trees are one of our greatest allies in the fight against climate change. Scientists calculate that, through photosynthesis, they currently absorb 25% of the carbon emissions produced by humans. But this trend could be reversed in the very near future according to a study published by the North American journal Science Advances, which predicts that plants will stop capturing half of these emissions within 20 to 30 years, accelerating the effects of global warming.

The University of Waikato (New Zealand) joined forces with the University of Arizona (United States) to analyze the data collected by the towers located in the main ecosystems of the planet during 20 years. They found that the maximum optimum temperature for most trees is 18 degrees Celsius. “What happens is that, up to that temperature, photosynthesis and respiration work in unison. When it rises, these two processes also increase. But, when we reach or exceed 18 degrees, photosynthesis begins to decrease and respiration begins to grow ”explains the environmental biogeochemist Louis schipper from New Zealand. Through respiration, plants expel about half of the carbon dioxide that they have absorbed for photosynthesis. Therefore, the research concludes that, after 18 degrees, most ecosystems reach a limit point and begin to exhale more gases than they inhale, that is, they stop being carbon sinks to become sources carbon.

It is the first time that a study like this does not use theoretical models but data obtained from direct observation obtained through 100 devices distributed around the world. The Earth Science Expert Katharyn duffy, from the University of Northern Arizona, created a graph of the relationship between temperature and carbon absorption that allows us to observe a detailed forecast of what will happen in the coming decades. Neither she nor the rest of the scientists involved in the research expected their projections to conclude that the temperature will reach a tipping point in just 20 or 30 years. “When we looked at the graph we said oh my, the world has to know,” Duffy recalls. “Many of the tipping points that we have heard so far, such as sea level rise or Greenland melting, are supposed to occur by the end of this century. They are far enough apart that we believe that they do not affect us today, we should not think like that, but we do. But this limit point is going to occur during our time, during our life. “

According to the study’s predictions, there are areas that will reach this critical point earlier than others, such as the rainforests in the Amazon and Southeast Asia, and the boreal forests in Russia and Canada. These forest stands are the ones that capture most of the carbon dioxide produced by human activity.

Duffy considers that the stress suffered by trees when the temperature exceeds 18 degrees is the reason why photosynthesis decreases and respiration increases, in a survival phenomenon similar to our body when it fights a fever: “When you exceed 41 degrees you have to go to the hospital because your organs begin to fail and your body cannot function. This is the same thing that happens to the planet: it is communicating to us that it is too hot and it has to protect itself. Over time, if the temperature continues to rise, this can lead to death in the same way as with humans. “

What can we do? The answer is that we have to do it all Louis Schipper, University of Waikato (New Zealand)

Scientists have long warned of risks of maintaining high emissions of greenhouse gases. If forests cease to act as carbon sinks, it means that the margin of action left to us to mitigate the effects of climate change is rapidly decreasing. When he read the results of his own investigation, Louis Schipper bought an electric car to reduce its level of pollution: “What can we do? The answer is that we have to do it all: we have to stop fossil fuels from reaching the atmosphere, and we have to rethink the way we produce food and with it greenhouse gases, and we have to plant more trees, and we have to restore the earth, we can no longer limit ourselves to a single action. “

For the study authors, their research adds urgency to all plans to reduce carbon emissions and invest in renewable energy and technologies that help combat climate change. If governments fail to comply with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and temperatures continue to rise at the current rate, forests could stop protecting us and start contributing dangerously to global warming.

