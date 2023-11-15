Earth’s sea level | The Swot satellite tells you to the centimeter how much the sea level will rise – and lower if it did

NASA’s Swot satellite published an accurate map of how the levels of the Earth’s seas and water bodies are rising. It measures the impact of climate change not only on seas but also on fresh water in the 21st century.

Sea level there are many different calculations of the rise. Coastal residents and builders who build on shorelines are very interested in the rise.

Even in Helsinki, new coastal areas are being built so that the sea level rise of even meters is taken into account.

Coastal areas live on Earth an estimated 2.15 billion people. That’s more than a quarter of a quarter of the Earth’s population.

Now a satellite has been brought in to help them, which evaluates the changes in the sea level every day – amazingly accurately.

That device is of the US Space Administration NASA’s Swot satellite.

It has long been known that the sea level is not the same everywhere. No, even though common sense says that the water level would always settle evenly.

The idea of ​​flatness is also produced by the concept of geography “at sea level”, but it is only the average of the surfaces.

Tides, differences in Earth’s gravity in different regions, and tides all change the sea level constantly.

The satellite also accurately measures large lakes and river areas. Therefore, with the help of Swot, you can also evaluate fresh water reserves and adequacy.

Swot measures sea level changes with its precise radar.

Nasa announced the first of SWOT animation of the water level at the end of October. The satellite was also assembled by the French space agency Cnes.

The animation shows the varying surface heights of our planet’s oceans and also freshwater lakes and rivers, if the water area is more than a hundred meters wide.

The first round the Earth lasted 21 days in July–August.

The satellite orbits the Earth at an altitude of about 857 kilometers. Its measurements cover more than 90 percent of the Earth’s sea areas.

“Swot sends us incredibly accurate data from different parts of the world,” said one of the leaders of the Swot project Parag Vaze In a press release from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Nasa estimates that Swot is approx ten times as accurate as previous satelliteswho previously collected data on sea level elevation.

Satellite the tool is Karina device with a radar and an interferometer.

Its two antennas are placed about ten meters apart from each other. In their rotation, they describe the water areas of the Earth as 120 km wide strips.

The signals sent by the radar to the water return to the satellite antennas slightly out of sync.

When the signals are combined and connected to the data measuring the height of the satellite’s orbit, the surface water height can be measured very precisely.

The color differences between the animation and the pictures clearly show, for example, ocean currents, such as the Gulf Stream starting from the Gulf of Mexico, or the warm Kuroshio current on the east coast of Japan.

The map also shows areas of warm water. Water expands when it heats up and it shows up in the radar measurements.

Such an area is, for example, the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean in the equatorial region, when El Nino influence.