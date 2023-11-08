Earth’s Past | A part of the protoplanet Theia that crashed into the Earth may be in the interior of the Earth

Theia hit Earth 4.5 billion years ago.

Moon likely formed when the Mars-sized protoplanet Theia collided with Earth 4.5 billion years ago.

In connection with the collision, matter from both planets was thrown into space, which remained orbiting the Earth. Over time, the matter formed the Moon.

Now, a new study suggests that part of Theia remained on Earth and, over time, flowed deep into the Earth’s mantle.

Terrestrial in the mantle, 2,900 kilometers below the earth’s crust, there are actually two strange giant nuggets. They might be the substance of Theia.

The nuggets are thousands of kilometers wide and extend hundreds of kilometers upwards. They make up about four percent of the Earth’s mantle. One of them is located under Africa and the other under the Pacific Ocean.

The special clumps of matter in the mantle have puzzled scientists for decades. Seismic waves from earthquakes move more slowly there than elsewhere. This suggests that the structure of the substance differs from the rest of the mantle.

The lumps are “quite possibly” explained by the collision of another body with the Earth, says geophysicist Qian Yuan From the California Institute of Technology on Live Science.

Yuan’s group arrived at this explanation after simulating the collision between Theia and Earth using computer simulations. The study was published by a scientific journal Nature.

Yuan and his team did a series of simulations of Theia and Earth colliding and disintegrating. The models were used to study the movement of the loose material during and after the collision.

The collision of a Mars-sized body with Earth melted the Earth’s mantle, but not completely, according to Yuan’s team. Two layers formed in the mantle: a molten top and a mostly solid bottom.

The upper, molten layer carried the material of Theia to the core of the Earth. The heavy and iron-rich material of the protoplanet sank through the molten part of the mantle and piled up deep inside the Earth.

The matter of Theia was slightly denser than Earth’s mantle. According to the models, it would have solidified and settled inside the mantle, but not all the way to the core.

The result agrees with what is known about the special nuggets of matter hidden in the Earth’s interior.

Huge the impact could also affect the movements of the continental plates. The continental plates are still moving and are constantly causing earthquakes. It also continues to affect the Earth’s climate and ecology, reminds Yuan.

The impact of Theia may therefore have had long-lasting effects on the subsequent evolution of the Earth, says Yuan.

Thought that Earth’s mantle anomalies are remnants of Theia is not new. “However, this study is one of the first to investigate the idea really seriously,” says Robin Canup In the journal Nature.

Canup is a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

“Very interesting and new thing”, says professor of geophysics Paul Tackley For The New York Times. Tackley, who works at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, was not involved in the study.

According to Tackley, the computer simulations provide a compelling hypothesis, but not evidence, that the special substance in the mantle originated in Theia.

According to Yuan’s team, it is also possible that the regions contain remnants of multiple impactors that have struck Earth in the past.

An alternative theory is that the strange lumps of material in the Earth’s mantle were formed from the crystallized parts of the molten rock that once covered the Earth. According to the theory, they did not mix with the rest of the material of the mantle, but sank into it. The nuggets may also be from oceanic crust.

Lunar the composition can provide additional information about Theia. Samples from deep within the Moon could provide evidence of collisions between young planets. Perhaps they will be obtained on future manned flights to the Moon.

US Artemis flights will likely begin in the late 2020s and continue into the 2030s. Four manned flights are planned.

Here on Earth, samples of Theian material can be obtained if volcanoes spew them onto the Earth’s surface.