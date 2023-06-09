Below Africa and the Pacific, in the lowest part of the earth’s mantle, which I remind you is the part that surrounds the earth’s core, there are two gigantic spots that occupy about 3 to 9 percent of the Earth’s volume.

Of course there are no direct ways to see the Earth’s core, unless you opt to be burned to a crisp or fight your way through the population of mole men –fictional characters–.

The deepest hole we’ve ever dug certainly doesn’t go into the earth’s mantle, but it has been dubbed the “entrance to hell” because it reached 12,263 meters (40,230 feet), still a long way from breaking the earth’s crust. down to the underlying layers, and thousands of km before the earth’s mantle, however we can look beneath the surface quite effectively using earthquakes in a technique known as seismic tomography.

When earthquakes occur, waves of energy are sent out in all directions, and by measuring the tremors from different points on the surface, scientists they can create a map of the Earth’s interior. Because rocks and liquids within the Earth have different densities, waves move through them at different speeds, allowing geologists to figure out what kind of material the waves travel through.

When this technique was new, the two large and strange structures, known as large provinces with low cutting speed (LLSVP).

What are these spots in the earth’s mantle?

In these areas, generally called “blobs,” waves travel slower than through the surrounding lower mantle. Below Africa, the area known as “Tuzo” is thought to have an elevation of about 800 kilometers (497 miles), or about 90 of Mount Everest.

So what are these spots in the Earth’s mantle? Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure yet, although we do have some solid ideas. Since the objects are denser than the surrounding mantle, it is assumed that they are made of a different material, although we cannot tell exactly what it is – nor the exact density – based on seismic tomography data alone.

A leading hypothesis is that the LLSVP are mounds of oceanic crust that have been subducted and accumulated over billions of years. Another slightly funnier theory is that the pieces are chunks of an ancient planet.

Theia is a hypothetical Mars-sized planet that impacted Earth about 4.5 billion years ago, spewing out enough rock to form the Moon. It has been suggested that the blobs are actually chunks of Theia itself: the proto-planet’s denser mantle that mixed with Earth’s during the collision. In 2021, a team modeled simulations of the scenario, finding that Theia’s mantle could survive if it were only 1.5 to 3.5 percent denser.

Even if we don’t know for sure what blobs are and we will never see them directly, the techniques to investigate under our feet are constantly improving. Hopefully it’s only a matter of time before we can refer to them for what they are, rather than mysterious blob behemoths lurking beneath our feet.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!