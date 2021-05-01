Paris (AFP)

A new study revealed that the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, which is considered one of the lungs of the planet and affected by human activities, has since 2010 been a source of more carbon emissions than it absorbed, which constitutes a major and unprecedented shift to this important ecosystem in reducing global warming. . Scientists have been concerned for years about the declining role of tropical forests as sinks of carbon, especially the Amazon rainforest, which accounts for half of the tropical forests on Earth.