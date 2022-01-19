The Earth’s interior is cooling faster than expected, which means that our planet will become inactive like Mercury and Mars sooner than previously thought, according to a study by ETH Zürich, Switzerland and published in the journal Earth and Planetary. Science Letters.

The thermal conductivity of this boundary layer determines how much energy can flow from the molten nickel-iron core into the viscous and much colder mantle above it. This will likely mean that plate tectonics will slow down faster than previously thought. It remains unclear, however, exactly how long this process will take.

+ Giant asteroid will ‘pass close’ to Earth this Tuesday

The research was carried out by earth scientist Motohiko Murakami of ETH Zürich and his international team of colleagues. “Our results can give us a new perspective on the evolution of Earth’s dynamics,” said Professor Murakami. “They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury and Mars, is cooling and becoming dormant much faster than expected.”

The evolution of the Earth is the story of its cooling since, since its emergence, 4.5 billion years ago, when extreme temperatures prevailed on its magma-covered surface, the planet undergoes a process of heat dissipation.

Over millions of years, the Earth’s surface cooled and formed a brittle crust. The enormous thermal energy that still emanates from the interior of the planet gives rise to movements and dynamic processes, such as convection in the Earth’s mantle, plate tectonics and volcanism.

However, questions of how fast the Earth cooled and how long it might take for that cooling to stop the motions caused by thermal energy still intrigue scientists.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

