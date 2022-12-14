Madrid. Oxygen can exist in the solid inner core of the Earth, according to a study that provides key constraints for understanding the process of formation and evolution of the planetary center.

Oxygen is one of the most abundant elements on Earth. However, in previous research it was not known if it is present (and in what form it can exist) in the inner core, composed of almost pure iron and where extreme conditions of high pressure and temperature prevail.

The scientists, co-led by Jin Liu of the Advanced Research Center for High Pressure Science and Technology, and Yang Sun of Columbia University, reveal that iron oxide (FeO)-rich alloys are stable at extreme pressures of almost 300 GPa and high temperatures of more than 3 thousand K. The results, published in the journal The Innovation, show that oxygen may be present in the solid inner core of the planet.

The solid inner core of the Earth, as one of the most mysterious places on the planet, is in the most extreme temperature and pressure environment, with a pressure of more than 3 million atmospheres and a temperature close to the surface of the Sun, about 6 thousand K.

Because the inner core is so far beyond the reach of humans, we can only infer its density and chemical composition from the seismic signals generated by earthquakes.

At present, it is believed that light elements exist in the inner core, but the type and content are still debated. Cosmochemical and geochemical evidence suggests that it should contain sulfur, silicon, carbon, and hydrogen. Experiments and calculations also confirmed that these elements mix with pure iron to form various alloys under high-temperature, high-pressure conditions deep within the Earth.

Non-existent on the surface

However, oxygen is usually excluded from the inner core. This is mainly because FeO alloys with iron-rich compositions have never been found at the surface or in the mantle. The oxygen content in all known iron oxides is greater than or equal to 50 atomic percent. Although people have tried to synthesize iron oxide compounds with iron-rich compositions, such substances have never been found.

Is Earth’s inner core that “anoxic”? To answer this question, experiments and theoretical calculations were carried out in this study.

To be close to the temperature and pressure of the Earth’s core, pure iron and iron oxide were placed on the tips of two diamond anvils and heated with a high-energy laser beam. After many attempts, it was discovered that a chemical reaction between iron and iron oxide occurs above 220-260 GPa and 3 thousand K. The XRD results reveal that the reaction product is different from the common structure of high temperature and high pressure of pure iron and iron oxide.

The theoretical search for the crystal structure, using a genetic algorithm, demonstrated that the iron-rich FeO alloy could exist stably at approximately 200 GPa. Under such conditions, the new iron-rich FeO alloys form a compact hexagonal structure, where oxygen layers are arranged between iron layers to stabilize the structure. Such a mechanism produces many compact arrangements that form a large family of iron-rich Fe-O compounds with high configurational entropy.

Based on this theoretical information, an atomic configuration of Fe28O14 was found to match the experimentally measured XRD pattern. Later estimates showed that iron oxide phases rich in this last element are metallic, in contrast to common iron oxides at low pressures. The electronic structure depends on the oxygen concentration and the arrangement of the iron and oxygen layers. The mechanical and thermal properties of the alloy need to be further studied in the future.