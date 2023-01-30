Earth’s inner core may have temporarily stopped rotating relative to the mantle and surface, researchers report in Nature Geoscience of 23 January. Now, the direction of the inner core’s rotation could be reversed, part of what could be a roughly 70-year cycle that could affect Earth’s daylength and its magnetic field, though some researchers are skeptical.

“We see strong evidence that the inner core has been spinning faster than the surface, but around 2009 it almost stopped”says Peking University geophysicist Xiaodong Song. “Now it is gradually moving in the opposite direction.”

Such a profound turnaround might seem bizarre, but the Earth is unstable. Traverse the ever-changing crust and you’ll enter the titanic mantle, where huge masses of rock flow viscously for millions of years, sometimes rising up to excoriate the overlying crust.

Dig deeper and you’ll reach the Earth’s liquid outer core. Here, the circulating currents of molten metal evoke our planet’s magnetic field. And at the center of that melting, you’ll find a rotating solid metal sphere about 70 percent as wide as the moon, that’s the inner core.

Studies have suggested that this solid core can rotate within the liquid outer core, propelled by the outer core’s magnetic torque. The researchers also argued that the mantle’s immense gravitational pull could apply an uneven brake on the rotation of the inner core, causing it to wobble.

Evidence for the fluctuating rotation of the inner core first emerged in 1996. Geophysicist Paul Richards of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in Palisades, New York, and Song, then also at Lamont-Doherty, reported that over three decadesthe seismic waves from the earthquakes took a fair amount of time to pass through the solid heart of the Earth.

The researchers deduced that the inner core rotates at a different speed than the mantle and crust, causing the time differences. The planet rotates about 360 degrees in one day. Based on their calculations, the researchers estimated that the inner core, on average, rotates about 1 degree per year faster than the rest of the Earth.

But other researchers have questioned this conclusion, some suggesting that the nucleus spins slower than Song and Richards’ estimate, or that it spins no differently at all.

Core and earthquakes

In the new study, analyzing global seismic data dating back to the 1990s, Song and geophysicist Yi Yang, also of Peking University, made a startling observation. Before 2009, seismic waves generated by sequences and pairs of repeating earthquakes—known as doublets—traveled at different speeds through the inner core.

This indicated that the waves of the recurring earthquakes were standing crossing different parts of the nucleus and that the inner core was rotating at a different rate than the rest of the Earth, consistent with Song’s previous research.

But around 2009 the differences in travel times faded away. This suggested that the inner core had stopped rotating relative to the mantle and crust, Yang says. After 2009, these differences returned, but the researchers inferred that the waves were passing through parts of the inner core, which suggested it was now spinning in the opposite direction to the rest of the Earth.

The researchers then analyzed doublet records from the Alaska earthquake dating back to 1964. While the inner core appeared to rotate steadily for most of that time, it appears to have made another rotational reversal in the early 1970s, the researchers say. researchers. Song and Yang deduce that the inner core can oscillate with a periodicity of about 70 years, changing direction approximately every 35 years.

Because the inner core is gravitationally bound to the mantle and magnetically connected to the outer core, the researchers say these wobbles could explain known 60 to 70-year variations in Earth’s day length and the behavior of the planet’s magnetic field. However, more work is needed to define which mechanisms might be responsible.

But not all researchers agree. Yang and Song identify this “recent 10-year period as having less activity than before, and I think it’s probably reliable,” says geophysicist John Vidale of the University of Southern California at Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research. But beyond that, Vidale says, things get controversial.

In 2022, he and a colleague reported that seismic waves from nuclear tests show the inner core can reverse its rotation approximately every three years. Meanwhile, other researchers have proposed that the inner core doesn’t move at all. Instead, they say, changes in the surface shape of the inner core could explain the differences in the travel times of the waves.

Future observations will help him untangle the discrepancies between these studies, Vidale says. For now, he is unfazed by the alleged chthonic arrest. “In all likelihood, it’s irrelevant to life on the surface, but we don’t actually know what’s going on”He says. “It’s up to us to figure that out.”