Scientists at Yale University say Earth’s ancient oceans were much saltier than they are today – a finding that could help our understanding of how life, atmosphere and climate evolved on the planet.

In a new study, experts suggest that during the Earth’s first 500 million years of existence, its oceans may have contained a salt level of up to 7.5%. Today’s oceans, by comparison, are about 2.5% salt. Previous estimates for the salinity of primitive oceans, all based on indirect data, have ranged from the current level to 10 times higher.

“This is just the beginning of deciphering the chemistry of the primitive ocean, as there are many other unknowns, but we now have a solid foundation to build on,” said Yale Earth and Planetary Science Professor Jun Korenaga, one of the study’s authors. .

This study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists began their investigation with a broader and more fundamental question in mind. They wanted to know how much stable halogen material – elements such as fluorine, chlorine (found in salt), bromine and iodine which, when they react with metals, produce a variety of salts – exists on Earth.

Halogens play a critical role in some of the most basic processes related to the planet’s formation and evolution, including how the Earth’s atmosphere, oceans and rocky mantle interact. The presence of halogens in seawater is particularly important, given the essential nature of the oceans to make life on Earth possible.

Until now, estimates for the global abundance of halogens were based on the assumption that the proportion of certain elements in the crust and mantle – the Earth’s 3,000-kilometer-thick rock layer – has a constant throughout melting and crystallization, and these estimates suggested that most halogens exist near the surface.

Yale scientists say that is not the case. They created a new method for estimating global halogen levels, based on a new algorithmic tool and the latest science on how other elements circulate across the Earth’s surface and inner layers.

The new finding suggests that chloride and other halogens were largely expelled from the planet’s interior during Earth’s first 500 million years – bringing them closer to the crusty surface of the Earth and the oceans – and then cycled back. for the mantle.

“Our discovery is totally opposite to conventional wisdom,” said Korenaga.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?